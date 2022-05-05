Forrester Research Reports 2022 First-Quarter Financial Results

Year-over-year total contract value increased by 15% to $351.4 million

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced strong results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, headlined by contract value growth of 15% with revenue growth of 10%. On a GAAP basis, earnings per share (EPS) was $0.22, and on an adjusted basis, EPS was $0.45. The company also reaffirmed its guidance for the full year.

Commenting on the results, Forrester Chairman and CEO George Colony stated, "We started 2022 off on a strong note and are encouraged by the momentum of our Forrester Decisions platform. Despite economic and macro headwinds, we delivered our third consecutive quarter of double-digit contract value growth, growing at 15% in the first quarter, and we also delivered our second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in research revenue. This performance drove overall revenue growth of 10%, resulting in adjusted EPS that exceeded our guidance in the first quarter. We also drove strong cash flow as we continued to invest funds into our people, marketing, and technologies. While the external challenges facing us and the broader economy remain, we are confident in our ability to deliver on our outlook for the balance of the year. I remain grateful to our employees for their hard work."

First-Quarter Consolidated Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $125.0 million, compared with $113.8 million for the comparable quarter in 2021.

On a GAAP basis, net income was $4.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $4.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.

On an adjusted basis, net income was $8.6 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, reflecting an adjusted effective tax rate of 30%. Adjusted net income excludes stock-based compensation of $3.3 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $3.4 million, and investment gains of $0.4 million. This compares with an adjusted net income of $8.6 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021, which reflects an adjusted tax rate of 31%.

Forrester is providing second-quarter and full-year 2022 financial guidance as follows:

Second-Quarter 2022 (GAAP):

Total revenues of approximately $144 million to $148 million

Operating margin of approximately 9% to 11%

Interest expense of approximately $0.5 million

An effective tax rate of 30%

Earnings per share of approximately $0.45 to $0.51

Second-Quarter 2022 (Adjusted):

Adjusted financial guidance for the second quarter of 2022 excludes stock-based compensation expense of $3.5 million to $3.7 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of approximately $3.4 million, and any investment gains or losses.

Adjusted operating margin of approximately 14.0% to 16.0%

Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 30%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.70 to $0.76

Full-Year 2022 (GAAP):

Total revenues of approximately $550 million to $560 million

Operating margin of approximately 6.5% to 7.5%

Interest expense of approximately $2.5 million

An effective tax rate of 30%

Earnings per share of approximately $1.25 to $1.35

Full-Year 2022 (Adjusted):

Adjusted financial guidance for full-year 2022 excludes stock-based compensation expense of $14.0 million to $14.5 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of approximately $13.2 million, and any investment gains or losses.

Adjusted operating margin of approximately 11.5% to 12.5%

Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 30%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $2.25 to $2.35

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, Forrester's financial guidance for the second quarter of and full-year 2022 and statements about the launch and performance of Forrester Decisions and Forrester's future financial performance and financial condition. These statements are based on Forrester's current plans and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future activities and results of operations to be materially different from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual future activities and results to differ include, among others, Forrester's ability to retain and enrich memberships for its research products and services; Forrester's ability to fulfill existing or generate new consulting engagements and advisory services; technology spending; the impact of health epidemics, including COVID-19, on Forrester's business; Forrester's ability to respond to business and economic conditions and market trends; the risks and challenges inherent in international business activities, including the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union; Forrester's ability to offer new products and services; Forrester's dependence on key personnel; Forrester's ability to attract and retain professional staff; the impact of Forrester's outstanding debt obligations; competition and industry consolidation; possible variations in Forrester's quarterly operating results; concentration of ownership of Forrester; the possibility of network disruptions and security breaches; any failure to enforce and protect Forrester's intellectual property rights; compliance with privacy laws; taxation risks; any weakness in Forrester's system of internal controls; and the amount and timing of the repurchase of Forrester stock. Forrester undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For further information, please refer to Forrester's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The consolidated statements of operations and the table of key financial data are attached.

Contact:

Tyson Seely

Vice President, Investor Relations

Forrester Research, Inc.

+1 617-613-6805

tseely@forrester.com

Shweta Agarwal

Public Relations

Forrester Research, Inc.

+1 617-613-6805

sagarwal@forrester.com

© 2022, Forrester Research, Inc. All rights reserved. Forrester is a trademark of Forrester Research, Inc.

Forrester Research, Inc.







Consolidated Statements of Income







(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2022

2021 Revenues:







Research

$ 85,780

$ 74,968 Consulting

38,431

38,550 Events

760

263 Total revenues

124,971

113,781 Operating expenses:







Cost of services and fulfillment

53,251

47,477 Selling and marketing

44,044

39,279 General and administrative

15,524

13,178 Depreciation

2,319

2,290 Amortization of intangible assets

3,362

3,903 Integration costs

—

118 Total operating expenses

118,500

106,245 Income from operations

6,471

7,536 Interest expense

(613)

(1,129) Other expense, net

(257)

(470) Gains on investments

426

— Income before income taxes

6,027

5,937 Income tax expense

1,879

1,981 Net income

$ 4,148

$ 3,956









Basic income per common share

$ 0.22

$ 0.21 Diluted income per common share

$ 0.22

$ 0.21 Basic weighted average shares outstanding

18,988

19,061 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

19,264

19,288









Adjusted data (1):







Income from operations - GAAP

$ 6,471

$ 7,536 Amortization of intangible assets

3,362

3,903 Integration costs

—

118 Stock-based compensation included in the







following expense categories:







Cost of services and fulfillment

1,926

1,435 Selling and marketing

633

449 General and administrative

735

608 Adjusted income from operations

$ 13,127

$ 14,049





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2022

2021



Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share Net income - GAAP

$ 4,148

$ 0.22

$ 3,956

$ 0.21 Amortization of intangible assets

3,362

0.17

3,903

0.20 Integration costs

—

—

118

0.01 Stock-based compensation

3,294

0.17

2,492

0.13 Gains on investments

(426)

(0.02)

—

— Tax effects of items above (2)

(1,572)

(0.08)

(1,647)

(0.09) Adjustment to tax expense for adjusted tax rate (3)

(226)

(0.01)

(231)

(0.01) Adjusted net income

$ 8,580

0.45

$ 8,591

$ 0.45 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

19,264





19,288























(1) Forrester believes that adjusted financial results provide investors with consistent and comparable information to aid in the understanding of Forrester's ongoing business and are also used by Forrester in making compensation decisions. Our adjusted presentation excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, stock-based compensation, integration costs, and net gains from investments, as well as their related tax effects. We also utilized an assumed tax rate of 30% in 2022 and 31% in 2021, which excludes items such as any release of reserves for uncertain tax positions established in prior years, the settlement of prior-year tax audits, and the effect of any adjustments related to the filing of prior-year tax returns. The adjusted data does not purport to be prepared in accordance with Accounting Principles Generally Accepted in the United States.

























(2) The tax effect of adjusting items is based on the accounting treatment and rate for the jurisdiction of each item.

















(3) To compute adjusted net income, we apply an adjusted effective tax rate of 30% in 2022 and 31% in 2021.

Forrester Research, Inc.









Key Financial Data









(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)













March 31,

December 31,





2022

2021

Balance sheet data:









Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable investments

$ 131,612

$ 134,278

Accounts receivable, net

$ 70,260

$ 86,965

Deferred revenue

$ 248,084

$ 213,696

Debt outstanding

$ 60,000

$ 75,000

















March 31,





2022

2021

Cash flow data:









Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 22,666

$ 40,551

Purchases of property and equipment

$ (1,262)

$ (1,468)

Repayments of debt

$ (15,000)

$ (3,125)

Repurchases of common stock

$ (9,459)

$ —

















As of





March 31,





2022

2021

Metrics:









Contract value

$ 351,400

$ 305,600 (a) Client retention

77%

75%

Wallet retention

103%

89%

Number of clients

2,945

2,907

















As of





March 31,





2022

2021

Headcount:









Total headcount

1,870

1,749

Sales force

670

662















(a) March 31, 2021, contract value has been recast based on 2022 foreign currency rates.











View original content:

SOURCE Forrester