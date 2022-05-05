Interim report, 1 January-31 March 2022: Concordia Maritime

Stronger product tanker market

  • Total income Q1:
                SEK 124.1 (179.6) million
  • EBITDA Q1:
                SEK 29.7 (–45.7) million
  • Result before tax Q1:
                SEK –30.4 (–120.2) million
  • Result per share after tax Q1:
                SEK –0.64 (–2.54)

Events in the first quarter

  • Sale of two P-MAX vessels
  • P-MAX vessel Stena Polaris chartered out
  • Technical design study for possible container conversion launched
  • New long-term financial covenant terms

Events after the end of the quarter

  • No significant events occurred after the end of the quarter.

Key figures

  • Total income, SEK million: 124.1 (179.6)
  • EBITDA, SEK million: 29.7 (–45.7)
  • EBITDA, USD million: 3.2 (–5.4)
  • Operating result, SEK million: –12.5 (–101.9)
  • Result before tax, SEK million: –30.4 (–120.2)
  • Result after tax, SEK million: –30.5 (–121.4)
  • Equity ratio, %: 14 (25)
  • Return on equity, %: neg (neg)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 34.5 (232.7)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK: –0.64 (–2.54)
  • Equity per share, SEK: 5.80 (15.90)
  • Lost-time injuries: 0 (0)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 5 May 2022, at 08.30 CEST.

For more information, please contact:
Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Mob: 0704 855 188
E-post: erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

Martin Nerfeldt
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88 938 661
Mob: 0704 85 50 07
E-post: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

