GRAB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Grab Holdings Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 16, 2022

Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/grab-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=26826&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Grab Holdings between November 12, 2021 and March 2, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 16, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Grab Holdings Limited issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Grab's driver supply declined during the third quarter; (2) as a result, Grab continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to "preemptively recalibrate driver supply"; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grab-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-grab-holdings-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-16-2022-301541032.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.