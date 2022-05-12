Universal Music Group N.V. Announces Results of its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

HILVERSUM, Netherlands, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. ("UMG" or "the Company") today announced the results of its first-ever Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held earlier today.

All resolutions on the AGM agenda were adopted with a majority of the votes cast, including, among others:

a positive advisory vote on the 2021 Remuneration Report;

the adoption of the 2021 financial statements;

the appointment of Bill Ackman , Nicole Avant , Cyrille Bolloré and Sherry Lansing as Non-Executive Directors;

the issuance of shares and the exclusion of the pre-emptive rights in relation to such shares under, and the approval of, the 2022 Universal Music Group Global Equity Plan;

the approval to award annual long-term incentive and special grants to Executive Directors; and

the re-appointment of Ernst & Young Accountants LLP and Deloitte Accountants B.V. as joint external auditors for the financial year 2022.

The proposal to adopt a final dividend of EUR 0.20 per share was also approved. With the interim dividend of EUR 0.20 per share that was paid in October 2021, this brings the total dividend for the financial year 2021 to EUR 0.40 per share. The following timetable shall apply with respect to the payment of the final dividend:

May 16, 2022: Ex-dividend date;

May 17, 2022: Dividend record date; and

June 8, 2022: Final dividend payment date.

Further details of the AGM, including the voting results, are available on the Company's website: https://investors.universalmusic.com/governance/agm.

Upcoming Calendar

1H 2022 Results: July 27, 2022

