CASIO G-SHOCK INTRODUCES LIMITED-EDITION GA110 IN COLLABORATION WITH STREET AND SKATEWEAR BRAND, ALIFE

Latest Collaboration Model Puts a Supernatural Spin on the XL G-SHOCK Silhouette

DOVER, N.J., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. announces the release of the limited-edition GA110ALIFE21-8A, a collaboration with New York street and skate wear brand, ALIFE New York . The Casio Alife® x G-SHOCK, serves as a tribute to the streetwear, arts, and downtown culture scene of New York, with a custom timepiece featuring a midnight hour imprinted with "The Witching Hour."

From folklore to modern musings, there is a lot of debate when it comes to the Witching Hour - including what it really is. Some believe the Witching Hour is the time of night when the veil between life and death is thinnest, allowing supernatural beings to cross over into our world. Others say that witches and psychics are more powerful at this time. No one really knows, but one thing we know for sure is to keep your eyes out when the Alife® x G-SHOCK strikes 12am.

Crafted to reflect the ominous feel of New York streets after dark, the monochromatic watch arrives in a light gray colorway that is seen across the bezel and strap. Adorned with "The Witching Hour'' text above the Twelve O'clock marker, "Three O'clock" and "Nine O'clock" are also printed at their respective markers in a fitting gothic script. The collaborative design merges the streetwear aesthetic that ALIFE is known for with the usability and durability seen across all G-SHOCK models.

Additionally, the GA110ALIFE21-8A has "ALIFE" engraved across the metal case back and the timepiece arrives with collectable, one-of-a-kind ALIFE packaging.

The new model also comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Magnetic Resistance

Auto LED Light

5 Daily Alarms (w/1 Snooze Alarm)

1/100 th Sec. Stopwatch

Countdown Timer (24Hr)

Full Auto Calendar (to year 2099)

World Time: (31Time Zones + UTC/48 Cities)

The GA110ALIFE21-8A will retail for $180 and will be available for purchase starting May 13th at gshock.casio.com/us and at alifenewyork.com , and the G-SHOCK Soho store beginning May 18th.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, disc title and label printers, watches, and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us

About ALIFE

Founded in 1999, Alife® is a streetwear, arts, and downtown culture brand and retailer of men's clothing, sneakers, and footwear based out of New York City.

