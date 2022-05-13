Digi-Key Electronics and Texas Instruments to Host Isolated USB Repeaters Webinar

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, will host a webinar in collaboration with Texas Instruments (TI) on Tuesday, May 24, at 11 a.m. CDT titled "Enhanced Protection with TI's New Isolated USB Repeaters." The webinar will be presented by TI's Alfred Chong and Brian Lin.

Digi-Key’s upcoming webinar with TI will demonstrate how to enhance performance and protection in harsh environments with high-speed isolated USB repeaters. (PRNewswire)

With isolated USB repeaters, it's possible to meet emission requirements in factory automation, motor drive, medical and grid applications while maintaining system performance.

This presentation will cover:

Why isolated USB is required

Which applications require isolated USB repeaters

How isolation products work

TI's new isolated USB repeater portfolio (ISOUSB211 and ISOUSB111)

"The USB port interface in industrial applications has been common for years and continues to gain popularity," Lin said. "Reliability and high throughput for data communication and personal safety through USB ports are critical in many applications such as grid infrastructure, factory automation, motor drives and medical. In this webinar, engineers will learn how to create an isolated USB design with our reliable, small-size isolated USB repeater solutions."

"TI's new isolated USB repeater portfolio enables designs to achieve high-performance isolation with low-, full- or high-speed USB communication," said Betty Andrews, supplier business development director at Digi-Key. "We're excited to offer this webinar so our customers can learn more."

Chong is a TI systems engineer defining isolation products for automotive systems, and he has experience in designing analog products to support isolated CAN, isolated RS-485, and isolated USB 2.0 applications. Lin leads customer engagement, content creation, demand creation and product strategies for TI's isolated data and power and transformer drivers, as well as isolated USB products that support industrial and automotive markets.

To attend the webinar, submit a registration form. If you can't attend the live webinar, Digi-Key will send the recording after the event to those who register.

For more information about TI and to order from their product portfolio, visit the Digi-Key website.

