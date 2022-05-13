InventHelp Inventor Develops Garage Door Storage Organizer (TRO-551)

PITTSBURGH, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed to store my things in my garage but did not have much space," said the inventor from Fort St. John, Canada. "I thought of this idea to utilize the empty space on the back of a garage door to support and store lightweight items."

He invented the patent-pending TIDY UP GARAGE DOOR ORGANIZER to provide a secure and safe storage method for lighter belongings at the inner wall of household garage door. Any lightweight gear could be strapped to the special brackets, which would take advantage of normally-wasted space inside of the garage. Additionally, this apparatus helps expand and enhance the storage capabilities for the homeowner while keeping the items readily accessible.

