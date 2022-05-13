Wilshire Quinn Funds $10.25M Loan on Business Park in Diamond Bar, California

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilshire Quinn Capital announced Friday that its private lending fund, the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, has provided a $10,250,000 refinance loan on a business park in Diamond Bar, California.

The retail and office buildings consist of a combined 54,000 square-feet on 2.92 acres, with multiple long-term tenants, and over 100 parking spaces.

Wilshire Quinn, a national portfolio bridge lender and debt fund manager based out of San Diego, is well known for its quick loan closings and competitive short-term lending rates.

ABOUT WILSHIRE QUINN

Since 2011, Wilshire Quinn (www.wilshirequinn.com) has provided senior debt financing ranging from $200,000 to $20,000,000 on a variety of property types, including but not limited to: non-owner-occupied residential properties, multi-family properties, condos, hotels, assisted-living facilities, entitled land, parking lots, office buildings, industrial buildings, and retail centers. Wilshire Quinn works directly with real estate owners and mortgage professionals nationwide.

Loans are made or arranged by Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC pursuant to California Finance Lenders Law license #603J060. Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. serves as manager of the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC. The information above is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Nothing contained in the information above is an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. Any such offer to purchase securities will be made only through the Private Placement Memorandum of Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC.

