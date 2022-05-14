First 5 California Executive Director Jackie Wong Applauds Governor Newsom's May Revision Budget

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled the 2022-23 May Revision Proposal, which continues to reflect the state's vision to defend women's right to choose, expand access to health care for all Californians, and protect the most vulnerable.

"We applaud Governor Newsom's actions to support the whole-child, whole-family framework by investing in children's mental health, supporting child care providers and infrastructure grants, and providing immediate financial relief to families most impacted by rising inflation and cost pressures." said Jackie Wong, Executive Director for First 5 California.

The May Revision does not address the challenges that prevent low-wage earners from utilizing the state's Paid Family Leave and State Disability Insurance (SDI) programs. "The current wage replacement rates and other administrative challenges do not allow our lowest paid parents and caregivers the ability to access this benefit to bond with their newborns and babies." said Ms. Wong. "California can lead by making our family paid leave program the most equitable in the nation by addressing the shortfalls in these programs."

The May Revision estimates General Fund revenues to be about $55 billion higher than January's Budget Proposal, which provides this Administration an opportunity to establish a broad-based relief package of $18.1 billion in fiscal relief to Californians to address inflation-related cost pressures.

The May Revision Budget proposal outlines the following new investments:

$290 million to support children's mental health and community-based youth suicide prevention and outreach programs.

$157 million to waive child care and preschool family fees for about 400,000 low-income families from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 .

$200.5 million for minor renovation and repair projects for child care facilities in low-income regions and areas with minimal access to services.

$114 million to hold harmless voucher-based child care providers and preschool providers reimbursement for authorized hours of care, from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 .

$57 million , for a total of $125 million , to expand access to reproductive healthcare services, improve clinical infrastructure and workforce support.

$20 million to assist alternative payment programs in capacity grants.

"We also want to recognize Senate pro Tem Toni Atkins's and Senator Nancy Skinner's leadership in crafting a budget priority package that works for children and families, the Senate's "Putting Wealth to Work," that would make significant investments in improving early care and education." said Ms. Wong.

The Senate's "Putting Wealth to Work" plan proposes the following investments:

$1 billion in ongoing support to increase provider reimbursement rates to the 90 th percentile of the regional market rate and additional funding to improve benefits for the childcare workforce.

$245 million to continue waiving family fees and extending the provider hold harmless policies.

$445 million for child care facilities expansion and infrastructure investments, professional development and workforce support.

Increase eligibility for low-income children, address rate adjustment factors to support preschool providers.

For more information about First 5 California, visit www.ccfc.ca.gov .

ABOUT FIRST 5 CALIFORNIA:

First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child's first five years – to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov .

