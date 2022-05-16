BADER RUTTER NAMED NO. 1 B2B AGENCY -- AGAIN

Agency celebrates with a look back at how it got there (Hint: It took a lot of heart)

MILWAUKEE, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The B2B Marketing US Agencies Benchmarking Report for 2022 named Bader Rutter the No. 1 U.S. B2B agency for the second time in three years. This report ranks the top 39 B2B marcom agencies in the United States.

"I am so proud of all our people — both our extremely talented staff and the incredible clients we're lucky to serve — for enabling this prestigious ranking," said Jeff Young, CEO of Bader Rutter. "B2B is never boring. B2B is braver, bolder and better than ever before. And we're here for it."

B2Braver Means Putting the Clients' B First

Bader Rutter lives its core value to be a fierce champion of our clients' success. "In business, we tend to downplay nonlogical arguments," said David Jordan, president of Bader Rutter. "But the truth is, when was the last time anyone rationalized their way into your heart? Brands must act the same way to drive business results. Intrigue and empathy are incredibly powerful drivers and when heart is engaged, logic holds little sway." And we trigger these emotions by elevating the important stories that need to be told.

Bader Rutter produced and directed an original documentary, Direct Positive, for TEMPO Milwaukee, the largest professional women's group in Wisconsin. The film shares unfiltered stories of women in leadership. It's being featured at both the Milwaukee Film Festival and San Francisco Documentary Festival.

Bader Rutter also co-founded a nonprofit, the Veterinary Hope Foundation, to bring important attention to the mental health crisis in the veterinary profession. In less than a year, the agency turned a desire to help the veterinary community into a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a full board of directors and roster of corporate benefactors. Bader Rutter also created a website and full suite of collateral materials to assist in fundraising, helping to secure foundational partners and donors.

B2Bolder Gets You Known and Noticed

Bader Rutter's awards mantle is filling up. This year alone, the agency has won the following:

44 National Agri-Marketing Association awards

4 Vetty Awards for pet health marketing

3 Association of National Advertisers B2 awards

1 Dieline Award recognizing the world's best designed packaging

Shortlist for The One Show

Shortlist for The Drum Awards for Marketing

Chief Marketer's Top Marketing Agencies of the Year 2022

PRWeek Top Agencies of the Year 2022

#1 Global marcom agency in partnership with BBN by B2B Marketing

#1 Agrimarketing Agency by Agri Marketing Magazine

And this award-winning imagination and innovation stems from great client partnerships. In fact, when the Milwaukee Bucks needed to find a new jersey patch sponsorship, the organization turned to Bader Rutter for help. The agency found a way to grab the attention of leading global brand CMOs by sending them one of Giannis Antetokounmpo's size 16 Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 basketball shoes. And not just an off-the-shelf Nike shoe, but one custom-designed for each potential sponsor brand. Ultimately, the team signed a new multiyear, multimillion-dollar agreement with Motorola. Not only did this effort achieve its original objective but also it led to the signing of four other meaningful brand sponsorships.

"It's a great time to be a B2B agency," Jordan said. "After all, before any of us put on the mindset of a marketer, veterinarian, warehouse manager or producer, we are simply people — people who feel before we think. We get that. Deeply."

About Bader Rutter

Bader Rutter is a full-service advertising and marketing agency with offices in Milwaukee and Chicago. It is the largest agricultural marketing agency and the leading B2B marcom agency in the country, as well as the leading B2B marcom agency in the world with global agency partner BBN International. With around 245 full-time employees in 13 states, Bader Rutter offers a full array of advertising, digital and social media, public relations, business consulting, and design capabilities. The employee-owned agency's expertise includes core work in agriculture, the food production system, pet care and animal health, manufacturing, insurance and financial services.

