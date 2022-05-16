BSI Financial Hires Key Execs to Drive HR and Investor Reporting

Sean McGowan will lead HR, training and company culture; Shannon Clay to head investor reporting, reconciliations and cash management initiatives



—Both leaders bring more than 20 years of experience to BSI—

IRVING, Texas, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BSI Financial Services, a mortgage-centric financial services company, today announced Sean McGowan has been hired as chief people officer and Shannon Clay has joined the company as senior vice president of investor reporting.

With more than 20 years of experience, McGowan will be responsible for developing and executing a human resource strategy in support of BSI's overall business plan and strategic direction, specifically in the areas of talent management, organizational and performance management, training and development and compensation.

McGowan has held leadership positions at Accenture, Bank of America, and Mr. Cooper. Most recently, he led Appspace, a global software company providing a workplace experience platform. He earned his BBA in HR Management from the University of North Texas and is SHRM-SCP certified.

"Our people and culture are central to our growth strategy," said Gagan Sharma, President and CEO of BSI Financial Services. "Sean's expertise at building great teams will be key to enriching our culture while maintaining an agile, growth-focused HR strategy. We're excited about expanding our competitive advantage under his leadership and continuing to attract and retain top industry talent."

"At BSI, I see a fantastic opportunity to combine my background with an experienced, people-oriented leadership team and help drive the next phase of BSI's growth," McGowan said. "I look forward to building a great culture and an awesome workplace experience."

Clay will manage the company's investor reporting team and reconciliations and treasury cash management as well as drive overall secondary market accounting process improvement and profitability initiatives. She brings more than 20 years of experience in mortgage investment and portfolio management, as well as a vast knowledge of end-to-end servicing, including loan modifications and cash management.

Most recently, Clay served as senior vice president of investor services for Mr. Cooper (formerly Nationstar), where she led significant cost and quality management initiatives. After graduating from Texas A&M University, Clay joined Saxon Mortgage, where she led improvements in securities reporting. She has held leadership positions at both Countrywide Home Loans and Saxon, where she improved accuracy and efficiency of distressed asset fulfilment.

"I'm thrilled to have Shannon on the team here at BSI," said Scott Johnson, BSI's senior vice president, corporate controller, and treasurer. "Her deep industry knowledge and focus on process and team development will help propel BSI's growth plans into the future."

"I'm impressed by the caliber of people at BSI and look forward to moving into the next phase of growth together," Clay said.

About BSI Financial Services

Led by a seasoned team of financial industry professionals, BSI Financial Services provides mortgage servicing and special servicing, loan quality control, REO and asset management services, and life-of-loan performance reporting using advanced data analytics tools. Leveraging a 30-year performance track record, BSI Financial offers clients customized solutions using proprietary digital technology such as BSI ASSET360, an advanced form of RegTech. BSI ASSET360 provides daily reporting on loan condition using exception processing that applies 600 business rules across 10,000 loan-level data elements that are updated daily. With BSI ASSET360, clients have real-time visibility into loan status and performance, affording them choice and control. BSI Financial is approved as a servicer by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, the Federal Home Loan Banks and several private investors, and is approved as an issuer by Ginnie Mae. BSI Financial's business operations are located in Titusville, PA; Irvine, CA; and Irving, TX, where it also maintains its corporate headquarters. For more information, visit www.bsifinancial.com .

