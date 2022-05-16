GLOBAL COLLECTIVE PUBLISHERS TO PUBLISH INTERNATIONAL PEACE ACTIVIST AND WRITER ARUN GANDHI'S WORK KASTURBA GANDHI: THE WOMAN WHO INSPIRED A MAHATMA AND REBIRTHED THE ROLE OF WIFE, MOTHERHOOD AND WOMEN IN INDIA'S FREEDOM MOVEMEMNT

PHILADELPHIA, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Collective Publishers announced today it will publish international peace and non-violence activist Arun Gandhi. Mr. Gandhi, the 5th grandson to Mahatma and Kasturba Gandhi, has been a lifelong leader in peacebuilding, having founded the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence in 1991 at the Christian Brothers University in Memphis Tennessee. In this newly updated edition, Arun Gandhi reveals the inner world of the powerful woman behind her husband. Mr. Gandhi has spent nearly thirty years researching and compiling the remarkable history of his grandmother Kasturba Gandhi. This new edition is scheduled to release on August 15, 2022, in celebration of India's Independence Day.

Arun Gandhi , continuing the legacy of peacebuilding and nonvioloence by grandparents Mahatma and Kasturba Gandhi .

Arun and and his late wife Sunanda spent their lives initiating projects for the social and economic uplifting of the oppressed using constructive programs, the backbone of Gandhi's philosophy of nonviolence. The programs have transformed the lives of more than half a million people in over 300 villages and they still continue to grow.

Founded as an independent press in 2019, Global Collective's mission is to provide a platform for voices from around the world, crossing the borders of language, culture, and religion, to create a space where diverse communities can exchange stories that express their individual and shared sense of humanity through a variety of literary genres.

