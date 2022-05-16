Topgolf Expanding Pennsylvania Footprint with Two New Venues

Topgolf to open first venue in Philadelphia on May 20, while construction efforts for new venue in King of Prussia have also kicked off

DALLAS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and golf entertainment company, is set to open its first venue in the city of Philadelphia on Friday, May 20.

Topgolf opens its doors in Philadelphia on Friday, May 20 (PRNewswire)

Located off US 1 near Philadelphia Mills shopping mall, Topgolf's 77th global venue will provide all communities in and around Philadelphia the signature, technology-driven multi-level entertainment experience players have grown to know and love – and locals will recognize its location as part of the redevelopment of the former Nabisco plant.

"We are excited to double down and build a strong bond with the Philadelphia community with our first venue within the city," said Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray. "As a company focused on building roots and growing the game, we are thrilled to provide the community more opportunities to play."

The three-level, open-air venue will feature 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-inspired signature menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming for all ages. The venue is equipped with an outdoor patio, rooftop terrace and private event space.

Beyond entertainment, Topgolf's Philadelphia venue will employ approximately 400 Associates, further strengthening the region's economy. Those interested in joining the team at Topgolf can visit Topgolf's career website.

Topgolf in Philadelphia marks the second venue to serve the state of Pennsylvania, and the company will continue its expansion within Greater Philadelphia as it has plans to introduce its technology-enabled golf entertainment experience in King of Prussia. The King of Prussia venue, which will have a similar 102 hitting bay design, will offer the brand's signature experience where players can enjoy point-scoring golf games in an energetic and fun environment.

"Our focus is on creating more opportunities to enable people to play," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "The King of Prussia venue is a great example of that as we expand our relationship with the communities in and around Greater Philadelphia, and welcome new and returning players to enjoy the Topgolf experience."

For more information, including hours of operation and pricing, visit Topgolf's Philadelphia location page.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment company that connects people in meaningful ways through experiences, innovation and fun. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media and Gaming, and Toptracer technology. Follow @topgolf on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit the Topgolf Press page for the latest news.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues connect people through technology, food and beverage, and the belief that life is more fun when you play. With an energetic atmosphere, Topgolf venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menus, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf entertains more than 30 million guests annually at over 70 locations across the globe. To learn more or plan your visit, visit topgolf.com.

