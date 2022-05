Viking Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that its chief executive officer, Brian Lian, Ph.D., will deliver a corporate presentation as part of the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. The conference will take place May 23-25, 2022.

Viking Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Viking Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Details for this presentation are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Details: Viking management will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in 1-on-1 meetings

Conference Dates: May 23-25, 2022

Presentation Timing: Available online at 7:00 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Format: Hybrid conference (in person and virtual); webcast available

A live webcast of the H.C. Wainwright presentation may be accessed via a link on the Viking Therapeutics website in the Investors & Media section under Webcasts. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Viking website following the conference.

About Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Viking's research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives. The company's clinical programs include VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis. In a Phase 2a trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo. The company's second clinical candidate is VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the potential treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). VK0214 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with the adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) form of X-ALD. The company's third clinical candidate is VK2735, a novel dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors for the potential treatment of various metabolic disorders. VK2735 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The company holds exclusive worldwide rights to a portfolio of five therapeutic programs, including VK2809 and VK0214, which are based on small molecules licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

For more information about Viking Therapeutics, please visit www.vikingtherapeutics.com. Follow Viking on Twitter @Viking_VKTX.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Viking Therapeutics, Inc.