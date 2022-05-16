With Pressing Need For Innovation & Growth Strategies, Health & Human Service Organizations Nationwide To Convene At Upcoming 2022 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute

GETTYSBURG, Pa., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS is currently still accepting registrations to The OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute , which will run in-person from Hilton June 14-16, 2022, at the New Orleans Riverside, New Orleans, Louisiana. The institute features dynamic educational sessions, inspiring keynote addresses, and networking opportunities. It is the only executive event focused on growth and developing strategies and nurturing the innovations that fuel the health and human services field.

"Innovation and growth strategies are the bedrock for building service lines and systems," says Monica E. Oss, chief executive officer at OPEN MINDS. "In order to be poised for what comes next, leaders must stay knowledgeable of what consumers with chronic conditions and complex support need and what payers want. This institute brings executives and experts from leading organizations to share their approaches and deliberate on the future of the health and human services market."

Tuesday, June 14 Highlights

The institute kicks off with two summits. The 2022 OPEN MINDS I/DD Executive Summit , featuring keynote Tonya Copeland, MBA, vice president, solutions partner, strategic solutions at UnitedHealthcare Community & State. Ms. Copeland will present her thoughts on "For I/DD Services, 'Managed Care' Is Not A Bad Word: How United Healthcare Is Expanding Services To Meet This Growing Need."

Simultaneously, The 2022 OPEN MINDS Mergers, Acquisitions & Affiliations Summit will gather and begin with a panel discussion on "The Investor Perspective — The Trends & Future Of Investment In The Complex Consumer Market Space." On the panel will be Eric Keen, general partner at Council Capital, CJ Burnes, partner at WindRose Health Investors, and Matthew Pettit, founding partner at Seven Hills Capital.

Additionally, OPEN MINDS' senior associates will discuss technology's essential role in growth and strategy at two executive seminars: Making The Right Technology Investments For Your Organization: 2022 OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Technology Strategy, Budgeting & Planning and How To Optimize Technology: 2022 OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Getting The Most Value From Your Technology .

Wednesday, June 15 Highlights

Monica E. Oss, chief executive officer at OPEN MINDS, will begin the day on Wednesday, June 15, sharing results from the 2022 OPEN MINDS National Innovation Survey. Ms. Oss will hand the podium over to Dr. Hossam Mahmoud, M.D, regional chief medical officer at Beacon Health Options, who will present his keynote, "From Obscurity Into The Spotlight–Telehealth's Evolutionary Path In Behavioral Health & How Beacon Continues To Light The Way."

In the afternoon, hear the latest on "Preparing For CalAIM – Developing A Strategy For Sustainability & Success For Specialty Care & Primary Care In A Changing Medi-Cal Market." Where representatives from Bayless Integrated Healthcare will provide a case study on creating whole-person care strategies and how it fits in with California's CalAIM initiative to reform its Medicaid system.

Plus, as retail health organizations innovate and build models that offer convenience and low-cost options, hear perspectives from panelists from CVS, Walmart, Kroger, and more in "How Retail Medicine Innovation Practices Are Informing Partnership Opportunities."

Thursday, June 16 Highlights

On the final day of the institute, Douglas Nemecek, chief medical officer at Evernorth, will start the day on Thursday, June 16 with his keynote presentation, "Filling In the Gaps: How Evernorth Is Driving Better Health For Complex Consumers."

Later in the day, CFOs will convene on the latest techniques to drive financial health and performance in "The CFO As Innovator – Strategies & Tools For Improving The Financial Performance Of A Service Line," led by OPEN MINDS' senior associates. And executives will discuss the urgency of the workforce crisis in "The New Workforce Landscape–A Playbook For Optimizing Workforce Recruitment Performance."

Monica E. Oss, will return to the podium to close out the institute with her keynote session, "The Sustainability Challenge – Strategies For Capitalizing On Emerging Market Opportunities For Serving High-Needs Consumers."

For executives unable to attend the institute in person, keynotes, seminars, and select sessions will be available to live stream during the event. Additionally, all sessions will be recorded and available as podcasts with presentation materials available post-event. Note that executives that want to take part in the livestream sessions or listen to the podcasts must register for the institute.

OPEN MINDS premier partners include Akili, Core Solutions, Qualifacts, PsychU, NephU, NextGen Healthcare, and Netsmart.

OPEN MINDS partners include Otsuka Market Access, Genoa Healthcare, Streamline Healthcare Solutions, ContinuumCloud, Health Information Management Systems, and Terrapin Pharmacy.

OPEN MINDS Affiliate Sponsors include Cantata Health Solutions, Carenodes, CCNY, DrFirst, Eccovia, Ensoftek, Field Worker AI, Foresight, Humana Health Horizons, i2i Population Health, iCANotes, Integrative, Iris Telehealth, KiriWorks, Koa Health, Liberty Healthcare Corporation, Millin Associates, Owl, Relias, Sigmund Software, SilverCloud, and Tridiuum.

