Accuray Appoints Sandeep Chalke as SVP, Chief Commercial Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that Sandeep Chalke has joined the company as senior vice president, chief commercial officer effective May 16, 2022. Mr. Chalke will have responsibility for the global commercial, product development, R&D and engineering functions for the company reporting to Accuray president and forthcoming CEO, Suzanne Winter.

Mr. Chalke brings more than 25 years of medical device expertise in commercialization, business development and operations, spanning multiple healthcare industry segments including interventional catheterization systems, diagnostic x-ray, C-arm linear accelerators, anesthesia and respiratory care, advanced wound dressing & diabetes. Most recently, he served as president, Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions at Vyaire Medical, a global respiratory care manufacturer, where he had full P&L responsibility along with oversight of select manufacturing sites. Prior to Vyaire, Mr. Chalke held various global leadership positions at Medtronic, Acelity, Inc. and GE Healthcare, where he led the development of new products and service solutions, established new markets and partnerships with government organizations and private payors to drive revenue growth, margin expansion and technology leadership.

"Sandeep has a track record of delivering commercial growth, advancing global market expansion and building world class customer support organizations. We welcome Sandeep to the Accuray team and look forward to his leadership in driving customer centricity throughout our organization and accelerating our commercialization strategy across global markets," said Suzanne Winter, president of Accuray. "I believe Sandeep's multi-sector medtech industry background will enable him to bring a unique perspective to our business that will help the Accuray team deliver on our corporate objectives."

"I am thrilled to join the Accuray team and have been impressed with the organization's passion and commitment to creating a better future for cancer patients through technology innovation and advancing radiation therapy care. I look forward to leading the company's efforts to drive patient access, gain market share and create long term value for all stakeholders," said Sandeep Chalke.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

