Alithya named a finalist for Oracle Partner of the Year

MONTREAL, May 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") is proud to announce its selection as one of five finalists for the Game Changer Award for ERP/EPM Service Delivery Partner of the Year as part of the Fifth Annual Oracle Change Agents Awards.

With 2021 winners set to be announced later this month, the Oracle Change Agents Awards recognize industry leaders who leverage the power of Oracle solutions to help organizations adapt and change to meet new challenges, with a particular focus this year on accelerated innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability in finance and supply chain.

Alithya is an important Oracle partner in North America, with over 1,200 customers and more than 3,500 Oracle ERP, EPM, HCM, SCM, and Analytics projects completed. Its dedicated Oracle practice combines implementation and advisory services to help customers manage their organizations more efficiently by connecting financial, operational and human resource planning across all business areas.

"As one of the first partners to embrace Oracle's multi-pillar approach to deliver financials, ERP, EPM, and HCM as a single cohesive Cloud platform, Alithya has emerged ahead of the curve as an early deliverer with deep acquired expertise."

Alithya is also proud to be the Oracle Cloud EPM platform Implementation Partner for US-based JOANN Stores, whose Director of Financial Planning & Reporting, Kyle Schuld, has been nominated as one of three finalists for the Oracle Prediction Award for Innovation in Planning and Scenario Modelling. JOANN Stores are one of the fastest growing players in the arts and crafts industry, and now include 855 stores across 49 US states and robust e-commerce business.

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,600 professionals in Canada, the United States and internationally. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics.

A 25-year Oracle Partner, Alithya's expertise includes more than 300 certified consultants and Oracle ACEs. The company has a dedicated practice for healthcare and financial services and serves other industries, and contributes in an advisory role to the Oracle Product Development team. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

