Galileo Learning Brings Programming to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula

Award-winning leader in summer camp provides educational and fun learning at six of the club's sites for Summer 2022

OAKLAND, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galileo Learning , a leader in innovative summer camps, is excited to continue its partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula (BGCP). Through this effort, Galileo Learning continues to prioritize making high-caliber educational programs accessible to deserving kids.

Galileo’s mission is to develop innovators who envision and create a better world. In 2021, more than 30,000 kids created, designed, played and laughed at Camp Galileo’s 52 summer programs in California, Colorado, and Illinois. (PRNewsfoto/Galileo Learning) (PRNewswire)

Galileo will share their award-winning curriculum to approximately 2,000 Boys & Girls Club students at six sites in the Redwood City and Ravenswood School Districts area over five weeks this summer. BGCP will be joining forces with the Mid-Peninsula Boys & Girls Club and Boys & Girls Clubs of North San Mateo County to potentially increase Galileo's program reach in the future.

Galileo and BGCP are excited to bring back Galileo's award winning curriculum for Summer 2022 and have collaborated on bringing Galileo's programming to BGCP children through its Innovation for All program.

"Our partnership with Galileo Learning allows us to provide high-quality learning experiences for BGCP youth that help expose them to the innovative and inventive culture of Silicon Valley," says José Gonzalez, Vice President K-8 Programs at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula. "This educational opportunity will provide our students with an additional layer of development to help them be as successful as possible later in life."

Galileo's Innovation for All initiatives ensure that deserving kids have access to high quality project-based learning in the areas Galileo offers camp. Creating inclusive and diverse communities is central to Galileo's mission to developing innovators who envision and create a better world.

"We are very excited to continue our collaboration with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula to create an enriching summer experience that inspires kids to turn their creative ideas into reality," says Pamela Briskman, Vice President Education, Galileo. "Due to the success of this work, we have our eyes on expanding our non-profit partnerships in the coming years."

For more information about Galileo's Innovation for All programs and its work with BGCP please visit: https://galileo-camps.com/innovation-for-all .

About Galileo Learning

Galileo's mission is to develop innovators who envision and create a better world. In 2021, more than 30,000 kids created, designed, played and laughed at Camp Galileo's 52 summer programs in California, Colorado, and Illinois. These programs were brought to life by 1,500 passionate educators. Founded in 2002 by Glen Tripp, Galileo is a Real Leaders' Top Impact Company, a Bay Area Best Places to Work and one of Forbes' Best Small Companies.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of The Peninsula

Founded in 1958, BGCP is driven to help all youth grow up to lead fulfilling lives fueled by their passions, talents, and a love of learning. We aim to empower youth in our community with equitable access to social academic and career opportunities to thrive.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Galileo Learning