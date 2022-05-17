Massage Heights Expands Senior Leadership Team

Leading Massage Franchise Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Franchising

SAN ANTONIO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global wellness category continues to climb, companies within the crowded category are being strategic on how to flourish and best serve those seeking personal wellness routines. Massage Heights, the franchise known for its resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services, announced two new hires to its growing executive team, welcoming Ginger McNab as Chief Financial Officer and Kim Robinson as Vice President of Franchise Development.

The company driven by helping others achieve a life of wellness that inspires, transforms, and renews people within the organization, members, and communities, has added individuals who reflect the company's culture of care and who are passionate and diligent.

McNab's financial guidance has been sought after in different sectors including hospitality, cable television/ telecommunications and predominately the wellness category. She spent over 10 years with Massage Envy managing all accounting operations and financial reporting. Prior to joining Massage Heights, McNab served over two years as the VP of Finance for LunchboxWax.

Robinson comes to Massage Heights with 14 years of franchise sales background and well-versed in real estate development. She's worked with brands such as TastiD Life, Planet Smoothie and, Chem-Dry. She helped expand the AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care Company for seven years and successfully closed 45 new franchise deals and 18 franchise resales within 20 months.

"Ginger and Kim are joining at the perfect time as Massage Heights has been transforming from the inside out with lots of future initiatives designed to do what we do best, providing personalized therapeutic experiences for communities, while always seeking to provide the best practices for our franchisees and their team members," said Susan Boresow, President and CEO of Massage Heights. "As we gear up to achieve significant growth throughout the coming years we are thrilled to have the right people, in the right seats."

After achieving a record volume year in 2021, Massage Heights Franchising is projecting +7% AUV growth in 2022. The company projects to expand in Texas, New Jersey, New York and Arizona.

"My career has always been about helping people discover their own American Dream and I've had the pleasure of cheering on hundreds of entrepreneurs as they've launched their businesses in lucrative industries," said Robinson. "Thankful to now assist those who want to pair their own deep passions for self-care and therapeutic wellness with a proven business model, that has the systems and support network to help change lives and impact communities."

About Massage Heights

The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 120 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through therapeutic massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a family-owned massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services. For more information about Massage Heights and its franchise opportunities, please visit MassageHeightsFranchise.com.

