MATSUKO Debuts Holographic Presence Technology for Oculus Quest 2 at Augmented World Expo in Santa Clara, California

MATSUKO's solution reconstructs people from 2D to 3D via hologram, bringing physical presence to remote communication and introduces a holographic metaverse.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MATSUKO , the creator of the first software-only solution for holographic presence, will demonstrate its innovative digital hologram technology for the Oculus Quest 2 at the 2022 Augmented World Expo in Santa Clara, California.

MATSUKO Announces Realtime Holograms in the Metaverse

MATSUKO's solution is not an animated avatar but a fully expressive hologram. Using mixed and augmented reality and artificial intelligence, MATSUKO creates 3D holograms for remote communication between people. This eliminates the problems often encountered on video calls: lack of non-verbal cues, lack of engagement, and missing spatial feeling.

"If these past two years have shown us anything, it is that as humans we need each other's presence. And even though we have come a long way with remote communication, today's tools are still way too distant," said Maria Vircikova, co-founder and CEO of MATSUKO. "Our brain is wired for the third dimension, and we need a sensation of people physically being there. Today we're excited to announce the debut of MATSUKO's technology on the Oculus Quest 2."

By installing the MATSUKO app and wearing Oculus Quest 2 headset, users experience the real presence of having colleagues and friends next to them – no avatars, no scanning, no setup.

Introducing this lifelike holographic communication in business settings will make video conferences more effective and also reduce the need for travel costs, cutting down on emissions. Companies can use the technology when selecting candidates, for face-to-face meetings, and for team briefings. Event organizers can bring speakers closer to their audience.

MATSUKO's app has been developed for VR and mixed reality, but the company wanted to impact more people. With that in mind, in March 2022 at SXSW, it launched the MATSUKO app for the iPhone experience. As a result, everyone can now experience real volumetric holograms with just a smartphone. Hundreds of millions of people can now connect with millions of headset owners, all with the same MATSUKO app. MATSUKO won the SXSW 2022 award in Extended Reality & Immersive Technology.

About MATSUKO

MATSUKO is the creator of the first hologram calling app that fills in that missing element in the existent ways of video conferencing - human presence. It brings people closer, improves relationships and successful collaborations while zeroing down the environmental impact.

Founded in 2017 in Slovakia, MATSUKO builds a software-only solution that allows modeling people into three dimensions and transferring them in real space and in real-time. What makes it unique is the use of a single camera found in smartphones or computers. The product helps to discover the future of communication today and experience a real presence with hologram meetings. To learn more about MATSUKO, visit the website: https://www.matsuko.com/ .

Media Contacts

Randy Adams

650-228-3168

randy.adams@matsuko.com

View original content:

SOURCE MATSUKO