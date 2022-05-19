The Adecco Group's Bridges Holmes Named a Top Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Influencer by Staffing Industry Analysts

Honorees recognized for their leadership in moving the diversity mission forward in the workforce solutions ecosystem

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, today announced Bridges Holmes, the organization's Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Social Responsibility, North America, has been recognized as one of Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2022 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Influencers – US and Canada. Now in its second year, the annual list recognizes individuals from across the workforce solutions ecosystem who stand out in their actions and commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in their organizations and communities.

Holmes joined the Adecco Group in May 2021 and plays a crucial role in the company's mission to "Make the Future Work for Everyone." For over a decade, he has focused on bridging the opportunity gap and fostering career advancement and a sense of belonging for historically excluded communities. At the Adecco Group, Holmes works to ensure the contributions of every colleague are valued and that sustainable solutions are supported within the organization, its client relationships and communities it serves.

"As an organization, we believe in building a culture where talent matters, not labels, and where everyone has a chance to be part of the world of work," said Jâlie Cohen, Group SVP of HR, Americas at the Adecco Group. "Together with our incredibly passionate colleague base, Bridges continuously builds on this mindset and brings these beliefs to life in the way we work and the way we do business."

The 2022 class comprises 47 honorees in the US and Canada who hail from all corners of the workforce solutions ecosystem — staffing suppliers, enterprise buyers and end users of contingent labor, vendors and more. Many of these professionals dedicated much of their careers to the diversity cause long before it became popular. Armed with a variety of tools and lessons learned over the years, these honorees are helping to close the opportunity gap for varied diverse communities including BIPOC, LGBTQ+, women and working mothers, military veterans and spouses, neurodiverse, disabled and the formerly incarcerated. They have done what it takes to develop new models, partnerships and training programs and use speaking engagements, podcasts, blogs, workshops and more to illustrate the importance of DE&I — including how to press the movement forward.

The DE&I Influencer website was unveiled this week, featuring the individual influencers and sharing their roles and involvement. Those named to the list also appear in the May/June 2022 issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine. To view Holmes' DE&I Influencer profile, click here.

