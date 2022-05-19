Drawfest 3, the online illustration event attended by thousands of international creators is fast approaching

Drawfest 3, the online illustration event attended by thousands of international creators is fast approaching

Featuring Mika Pikazo, Hanabushi, and many more

Draw, learn, and communicate with others at this event livestreamed in both English and Japanese

TOKYO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- pixiv Inc. (Main Office: Shibuya, Tokyo; Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda), in collaboration with Wacom Co., will hold its third edition of Drawfest, a large-scale online drawing festival in which approximately 10,000 creators from around the world will participate, on June 18th and 25th, 2022 (Japan time).

Drawfest 3 (PRNewswire)

Drawfest dedicated page: https://www.pixiv.net/special/drawfest3/en/

Drawfest is an online event where popular illustrators and animators explain various drawing and creative techniques, while allowing viewers to complete works of their own within a certain period of time. Speakers will include Mika Pikazo, a leading Japanese creator, Hanabushi, Guweiz, an illustrator living in Singapore, and Namie, an illustrator living in Australia. The program will be available in both English and Japanese, so people from various regions can enjoy the programs.

This year's Drawfest will be split into two sessions: Study Day on June 18th; and Feedback Day on June 25th. After taking in tips and techniques from speakers during Study Day, viewers will have one week to create artwork of their own and post them on pixiv. During the second session, the speakers will introduce and give feedback on the submitted artwork. Winners will also be selected for each category and receive a Wacom One LCD pen tablet and an official illustration book from our sponsor, Genshin Impact.

From this year on, Study Day will be streaming in both English and Japanese to allow participants to better focus on their creations. All pre-recorded video will be dubbed over and livestreams will be interpreted in real time, so that participants can hear explanations in a language they're more accustomed to.

At the first two editions of this event, held in 2021, approximately 40% of the audience had commercial illustration experience, and roughly 60% were from outside of Japan, making Drawfest an event where a diverse range of creators could interact beyond language barriers. This year's Drawfest is no exception as talented creators with fans from all over the world will take the stage and give pointers on their creative techniques. We hope those who take part come away with something that proves useful in their own creative endeavors.

pixiv will continue to strive to create opportunities for content creators from around the world to interact and work beyond barriers such as distance and language.

Drawfest 3 Event Summary and How to Attend

Date & Time:

Study Day: Saturday, June 18th, 2022 (JST) 9:00 am to 2:30 pm (tentative)

Feedback Day: Saturday, June 25th, 2022 (JST) 9:00 am to 1:00 pm (tentative)

Languages:

Real-time broadcasts in both English and Japanese

Programs: 3 programs x 2 days

Where to View: Exclusively streamed on YouTube Live

Participation Fee:

FREE, pre-registration is required, videos won't be archived

Details:

Pre-registration: https://www.pixiv.net/special/drawfest3/en/

Pre-registration period:

Part 1: Wednesday, May 18th to Friday, May 27th, 2022

Part 2: Wednesday, June 1st to Saturday, June 25th, 2022

Please note that applications may be closed once a certain number has been reached.

【Main Artwork】Timbougami

Programs

1. Learn with Guweiz! How to Draw Cool Female Characters in the Shade

Date & Time:

Study Day: Saturday, June 18th, 9:00 am to 10:30 am (JST).

Feedback Day: Saturday, June 25th, 9:00 am to 10:00 am (JST).

Summary: Guweiz will explain the techniques behind depicting dignified women existing in their own world, starting from a grayscale rough sketch.

Speaker:

Guweiz

A highly talented illustrator living in Singapore, Guweiz started drawing at 17. In just a few years they have gained fans both in Japan and abroad, depicting scenes and characters that move people's hearts. "The Art of GUWEIZ", an artbook filled with past illustrations is now on sale.

pixiv: https://www.pixiv.net/users/8350338

twitter: @ttguweiz

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/guweiz/

2. Welcome to the Animation Dojo! Mika Pikazo learns from Hanabushi!

Date & Time:

Study Day: Saturday, June 18th, 11:00 am to 12:30 pm (JST).

Feedback Day: Saturday, June 25th, 10:30 am - 11:30 am (JST).

This program, featuring Mika Pikazo and Hanabushi, aims to help beginners in the world of animation take a step forward and learn the basics, the joy of movement, and key points of expression.

Speakers:

Mika Pikazo

Born in Tokyo, in '93, they work as an illustrator and character designer.

You might know them as the designer for the Vtubers Kaguya Luna and Hakos Baelz, Sei Shonagon and Mysterious Ranmaru X from Fate/Grand Orrder, or even characters from the Bandai Namco Entertainment game DENONBU.

pixiv: https://www.pixiv.net/users/1039353

twitter: @MikaPikaZo

Hanabushi

Illustrator and animator. Formerly affiliated with Toei Animation, has participated in many productions and has worked extensively as a character designer and animation director. Hanabushi's work on music videos for artists like Zutomayo on their 2020 song "Obenkyo shitoiteyo" and their 2021 song "Darken" has been widely acclaimed, even among those with no interest in anime.

pixiv: https://www.pixiv.net/users/9211647

twitter: @hanabushi_

3. Genshin Impact x Namie - Create Cute Characters and Scenes with a Variety of Colors and Textures!

Date & Time:

Study Day: Saturday, June 18th, 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm (JST).

Feedback Day: Saturday, June 25th, 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm (JST).

Namie will explain how to make scenes and characters prettier by using photographic materials while drawing characters from Drawfest's sponsor: Genshin Impact.

Speakers:

Namie

An illustrator living in Australia known for their use of soft colors and cute characters. They've gained much popularity mainly on social media. Their major works include character designs for Arknights (Mizuki, Goldenglow), Fate/Grand Order concept ornaments and game anniversary illustrations.

pixiv: https://www.pixiv.net/users/3829860

twitter: @namgoreng

Sponsor for this event: Genshin Impact

pixiv is a social media for creators focusing on communication through artwork. It was launched in September 2007, specializing in the publication and exchange of various works (illustrations, manga, and novels). The service is based on the philosophy of creating a place where creative endeavors can be more fun. Currently, more than 79 million users have registered.

About Wacom

Wacom is a leading technology company that utilizes digital pen technology to give customers a digital drawing or writing experience that suits their needs. Wacom pen tablets are used in more than 150 countries and regions by a wide range of users, from professional creators such as film producers, industrial design studios, designers, and cartoonists to hobbyists who enjoy illustration and photo processing. Wacom strives to continue to deliver new digital pen experiences and value, with a view to working with cutting-edge technologies.

Address: 6F JPR Sendagaya Building, 4 - 23 - 5 Sendagaya, Shibuya, Tokyo

Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda

Business : Internet Services

Established: July 25th, 2005

Wacom Corporation https://www.wacom.com/

Address: 2-510-1 Toyonodai, Kazo City, Saitama Prefecture

President and CEO: Nobutaka Ide

Established: July 12th, 1983

For inquiries regarding this matter, please contact

pixiv Public Relations: Muramatsu, Koide, Takahashi

E-mail address: info@pixiv.co.jp

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE pixiv Inc.