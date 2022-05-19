Media Alert: Computex Keynote with Supermicro CEO

Supermicro CEO Delivers Keynote Address on the Latest System Innovations and Storage Solutions for Dynamic Markets, including Cloud, AI, 5G/Edge, and Enterprise

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 25, 2022 (COMPUTEX 2022 Virtual), Supermicro's president and CEO Charles Liang will deliver a Computex CEO Keynote on the latest technology and system innovations supporting varied dynamic markets.

In addition, Kevin Connors, vice president of Global Partnerships at NVIDIA, will join the keynote to discuss how NVIDIA and Supermicro are collaborating on advanced solutions for AI in the enterprise, from the data center to the edge.

Finally, Shesha Krishnapura, Intel Fellow and IT Chief Technology Officer, will discuss how Intel works with Supermicro to reduce the environmental footprint when designing or refreshing data centers.

Supermicro's virtual booth will highlight the latest servers supporting Intel's 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, and the new generation of NVIDIA-Certified Systems™.

What: Supermicro Keynote Address; Computex Virtual Booth

Where: Virtual

When:

Keynote Address: May 25, 2022 (Wed) (GMT+8) 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm

Virtual Booth: May 24, 2022 (Tue) (GMT+8) 10:00 am – June 6 , 20022 (Mon) (GMT+8) 10:00 pm

About Supermicro

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

