Staypineapple Wins 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple , a hospitality company based in the Pacific Northwest, has been recognized as a 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award winner in the hotel category for hospitality excellence.

Recognizing the best in tourism and hospitality, the awards celebrate businesses that have received great reviews from travelers around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. Recipients of the Travelers' Choice awards are ranked in the top 10 percent of hotels worldwide.

"We are incredibly thankful to be recognized by our amazing guests through their reviews," said Dina Belon-Sayre, Vice President of Operations and Real Estate Assets for Staypineapple. "It is a testament to our talented team that inspire out-of-the-ordinary experiences at our hotels."

Each Staypineapple hotel is outfitted with colorful, stylish decor, and one-of-a-kind ambiance. Fun and unique amenities include The Naked Experience with cloud-like European-style individual duvets, big thirsty towels, and cozy robes. Afternoon Delights of freshly brewed coffee and pineapple treats are available to guests during their visits. Staypineapple also welcomes dogs with open paws and treats at all of its 10 properties.

About Staypineapple

Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out-of-the-ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, owned and managed by Pineapple Hospitality, based in Bellevue, Wash. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the dog-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

