Volvo Group Capital Markets Day 2022

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Group will hold its Capital Markets Day on June 22, 2022. At the event, executive management will outline the key building blocks in the Volvo Group's transformation towards 2030.

"Increasing demand for transport and infrastructure solutions is a long-term trend. It is clear that we must meet this demand with products and solutions that are more sustainable than today. This transformation is a great opportunity for the Volvo Group and we are accelerating our efforts to both decarbonize our customers' operations and to make them more effective," says Martin Lundstedt, CEO and President Volvo Group.

The event will take place in Gothenburg, Sweden starting at 09.00 CEST and is scheduled to end at 15.00 CEST. The presentation part of the event will be streamed live on multiple digital platforms such as volvogroup.com and twitter.com/VolvoGroup. After the presentation, it will be possible to interact with management and technology experts as well as to test drive electric trucks and construction equipment.

There is a limited number of seats available at the event, mainly for institutional investors and financial analysts. Those who would like to attend the event on site are kindly asked to contact Volvo Group Investor Relations at investorrelations@volvo.com no later than June 1.

May 19, 2022

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:

Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, +46 76 553 72 29

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com

For frequent updates, follow us on Twitter: @volvogroup #volvogroupcmd

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 95,000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2021, net sales amounted to SEK 372 billion (EUR 37 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE AB Volvo