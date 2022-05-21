ORMCO ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF THE ULTIMA™ HOOK - THE FIRST AND ONLY REPOSITIONABLE HOOK ON THE MARKET

Repositionable Up to Three Times Allowing for Flush Placement Against the Bracket

BREA, Calif., May 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ormco Corporation, a global leader and innovator of orthodontic products and solutions, launches Ultima™ Hook, the first and only repositionable hook developed specifically for the Ultima wire. Designed and engineered to correct maloccluded teeth in conjunction with orthodontic appliances, providing performance and efficiency.

Ormco Launches First And Only Repositionable Ultima Hook (PRNewswire)

Ultima Hooks are the ONLY repositionable hooks on the market today - up to 3 times

Ultima Hooks are pre-placed on the wire saving time for clinicians and staff

Can be placed flush to the bracket

ONLY hook truly designed for the Ultima wire

Made from NiTi which provides super elastic properties (shape memory)

"Our commitment to making technological breakthroughs to assist orthodontists and provide the best care for their patients has never wavered. Offering the first and only repositionable hook on the market today, we are thrilled to give our doctors another weapon in their arsenal. The advanced design of the Ultima Hook simplifies the treatment process for our orthodontists," said Joe Glauberman, senior global product manager of Ormco. "These preplaced hooks on Damon™ and Ultima™ arch wires can be easily slid into position, allowing doctors to save on their investment through efficiencies," he continued.

The Ultima Hook is the latest in advancements of the Damon Ultima™ System, brought to you by a world leader in orthodontics with 60 years of innovation and over 20 million smiles created. The snap-fit hooks are placed onto the arch wire intraorally and can be placed flush against the bracket. A supporting instrument is provided to move the hook along the wire, the only hook designed for the Damon Ultima System Wire. With the unique design of the Damon Ultima System, orthodontists now have more precise control to move teeth more efficiently with less forces for faster finish times and overall better patient comfort.

"I am thrilled with the design and performance of the Hook and instrument allowing a simple slide into place on the pre-placed wire. The first time I used the new hook system I was amazed with the precise and secure positioning and repositioning abilities," said Dr. Stuart Frost. "Not only am I saving on inventory space, the value add is incredible because the hook is able to be repositioned up to three times. With pre-placement of the hook and all elastic procedures being patient controlled, appointment time for myself and staff is greatly reduced, saving my practice revenue," he continued.

To learn more about the Ultima Hook, please visit: https://ormco.com/products/ultima-hook/.

About Ormco

Ormco, headquartered in Brea, Calif., is a global leader and innovator of orthodontic products and solutions to help enhance the lives of its customers and their patients. For 60 years, Ormco has partnered with the orthodontic community to help create over 20 million smiles in over 140 countries. Distinguished products range from twin brackets (Symetri™ Clear, Titanium Orthos™ and Mini Diamond™) to pioneering self-ligating appliances with the Damon™ System (including Damon Ultima™ System and Damon™ Clear2). Spark™ Clear Aligner System is designed to meet the needs of the orthodontist with the TruGEN™ material and 3D Approver software. Ormco's Insignia™ Advanced Smile Design™ provides an all-inclusive customized indirect bonding solution for efficiency through personalization. From personalized service to professional education programs and marketing support, Ormco is committed to helping orthodontists achieve their clinical and practice management objectives. Connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/myormco and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/ormco.

ABOUT ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS and Kerr, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Our comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a wide range of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com .

The opinions expressed are those of Dr. Frost as a paid consultant to Ormco. Ormco is a medical device manufacturer and does not dispense medical advice. Clinicians should use their own professional judgment in treating their patients. Individual patient results may vary. Data on file with Ormco.

