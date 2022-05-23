Quility Hires Three Key Employees, Signaling the Company's Substantial Growth Within Insurtech Industry

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quility, an award-winning digital platform offering affordable life insurance and customized financial planning solutions, announces the addition of three key employees: Danielle Conklin, Chase Allen and Shawn Lyons.

Quility Insurance (PRNewswire)

Danielle Conklin joins Quility as Senior Vice President of Data Products. Previously, she was in the role of Vice President, Portfolio Owner of the Chief Data Office at Prudential. "I've decided to join Quility because of the company's opportunities, people, culture and commitment to giving back," states Conklin. "Quility is in a unique position to expand and compete in the marketplace and I'm excited to shape and build our assets from the ground up."

Chase Allen joins Quility as Senior Vice President of Affinity Partnerships. Previously, he was Vice President of Institutional Distribution at Highland Capital Brokerage. "There's an incredible energy and excitement you can feel working with Quility," says Allen. "I was impressed with everyone I met throughout the interview process which made accepting this position with the company an easy decision." Allen is responsible for building and growing the relatively new Affinity Partnerships division which focuses on non-traditional distribution of Quility and Quility carrier products.

Shawn Lyons joins Quility as Vice President of Client Engagement. Previously he was a Partner of Combined Benefits United. Lyons states, "I chose Quility because the leadership and culture is unlike anything I have experienced in my 22 years in this industry." Lyons' passion is being of service; he looks forward to helping agents reach their highest potential and helping clients take care of their families.

"To achieve Quility's strategy," says Chief Strategy Officer, Mark Palmer, "we are together tackling the most vexing challenges and pursuing the largest opportunities in insurance, including affinity partnerships, client engagement and outreach, and advanced data science. With Chase, Shawn and Danielle, we are delivering on our promise to bring the best, brightest and most dedicated people to help us achieve our goals. Our company is about people, and we are proud to have these talented members join our team."

About Quility:

Quility uses innovative and proprietary technology to modernize the process of qualifying for and purchasing life insurance. The Quility digital platform offers clients the option to apply for life insurance online through a ten-minute application or with the support of a licensed insurance agent. To learn more, visit quility.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quility