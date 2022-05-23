SwitchBot Launches Curtain Rod 2, More Compatible on Extended Rods

HONG KONG, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, one of the largest retrofitting smart home brands, launches the new Curtain Rod 2, with the whole new DynamiClamp™ Design since the category Firstly launched in 2019, making it more compatible on extended rods.

Set Schedule to Open/close the Curtain

Users can set a schedule on SwitchBot App to open the curtain in the morning and close it at night with Curtain Rod 2 automatically or control the curtain via the SwitchBot app.

Control the Curtain Using Voice Assistant

SwitchBot also provides the Remote to control the curtain to open or close. With SwitchBot Hub Mini, users can control the curtain outside or control it via voice assistant.

SwitchBot Curtain Rod 2 is available on Amazon and SwitchBot website at the price of $99

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Upgraded-Version-SwitchBot-Curtain-Electric/dp/B09Y5YW8FJ

SwitchBot.com link: https://www.switch-bot.com/pages/switchbot-curtain-rod2?utm_source=newswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=rod22022

Media Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1NgLE7g-RJkhAsC_Z-pfCcQjLCsiPpkYi?usp=sharing

For more information, please go to www.switch-bot.com.

About SwitchBot

SwitchBot is a Japanese market-leading smart home brand. Its innovative design earned users' trust, making the products super easy to use. Suitable for most consumers. SwitchBot is building its own smart home ecosystem by introducing various innovative products, including SwitchBot Bot and SwitchBot Curtain. SwitchBot is also the world's first to introduce the retrofitting smart curtain robot and switch. SwitchBot now has over 400 employees based globally. It has now entered over 100 markets globally. Its products have been tested and recommended by CNET, People, and Mashable.

