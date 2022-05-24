BNY Mellon Wealth Management Expands New York Tri-State Region with Four New Hires

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management expands its New York Tri-State region with four new additions including Wing Wilson as regional fiduciary manager, Leighton Cameron as senior wealth manager, Marcy Morgan as principal, private banking and Scott Rickman as client strategist. Wing, Leighton and Marcy are based in New York City, and Scott is based in Greenwich, Conn. They all report to John Ippolito, regional president, New York Tri-State.

"New York Tri-State is an important growth market, especially with our deep and skilled fiduciary and private banking franchises," said Ippolito. "The addition of exceptional talent like Wing, Leighton, Marcy and Scott supports our efforts to provide a diverse team of experts to ensure clients have access to our comprehensive offerings as their needs continue to evolve, as well as strengthens the delivery of our Active Wealth framework."

Wing leads the fiduciary business for New York Tri-State, as well as manages the delivery and fiduciary oversight of advisory-based services to clients.

Leighton provides comprehensive wealth management advice, including managing portfolios and providing strategic planning and advice for ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Marcy works with high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients to develop and implement a strategic plan for managing credit and treasury management solutions.

Scott works with ultra-high-net-worth clients including founders, executives, multi-generational families and non-profits on their comprehensive wealth needs.

With more than 15 years of financial services experience, Wing returns to BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Citi, where she served as senior vice president, trust officer. She originally joined BNY Mellon in 2017 as vice president, senior fiduciary specialist. Prior to that, she was a vice president, senior trust officer at JP Morgan and a paralegal at Hill, Ullman & Erwin, PC. Wing earned a Bachelor of Science from Mercy College.

Leighton joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from TIAA, where he was a senior portfolio manager. Before that, Leighton was a vice president, portfolio manager at U.S. Trust and a financial analyst, airport customer service finance at Delta Air Lines. He also served as an intern at JP Morgan. Leighton earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Georgia State University. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Marcy has 20 years of experience in financial services and joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from First Republic Bank, where she was a managing director. Before that, she served as managing director and head of equity financing, specialty finance group at Wells Fargo Private Bank. Marcy also worked as a managing director and private banker at Deutsche Bank. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a Master of Business Administration from Fordham University.

Scott brings over 20 years of financial services experience and joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from JPMorgan Chase Bank, where he served as a private client advisor. Prior to that, he worked in wealth management at Merrill Lynch Private Banking and Investment Group and UBS. Scott earned a Bachelor of Science from Boston University, a Master of Science in Taxation from University of Miami and a Master of Business Administration from Boston College. He is also a CIMA® professional. Scott is an active member of his community and assists with events at Greenwich Hospital, Bruce Museum, Pequot Library and Family & Children's Agency.

