Cybersource Joins Spreedly's Payment Service Provider Program

DURHAM, N.C., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreedly, the provider of the leading Payment Orchestration platform, announced today that Cybersource, a Visa solution, has joined the Spreedly Payment Service Provider Program as a preferred partner.

Our partners further extend their global reach and accelerate the onboarding of new merchants and platforms.

Supporting a diverse payments ecosystem that helps businesses of all sizes and types, preferred partners work closely with Spreedly to foster an environment that offers connectivity between payment service partners and a global network of merchants and merchant aggregator customers.

Through one API integration, Spreedly provides access to Cybersource's robust set of solutions including fraud management, payment acceptance and security. The news builds upon a long standing partnership between the two organizations.

‍"Joining Spreedly's partner network will make it simple and straightforward for busy sellers to plug into our modular secure payment platform, and accept and secure payments," says Head of Global Partner Programs, Josh Park with Cybersource. "This partnership ensures customers can conduct business anywhere throughout the world with confidence and ease."

"Becoming a Spreedly partner enables access to the world of Payment Orchestration and brings increased value to more merchants, merchant aggregators, and marketplaces around the world," said Senior Vice President, Rohan Bairat with Spreedly. "By participating in this program with Spreedly, our partners further extend their global reach and accelerate the onboarding of new merchants and platforms. That means more transactions and higher satisfaction for everyone."

More information about the Partner Program is available at spreedly.com/partners .

About Spreedly

We orchestrate payments for the world's most innovative businesses. Global enterprises and hyper-growth companies grow their digital business faster by relying on our payments platform. Hundreds of customers worldwide secure card data in our PCI-compliant vault and use tokenized card data to enable and optimize nearly $40 billion of annual transaction volumes with any payment service. Spreedly is headquartered in downtown Durham, NC. www.spreedly.com

About Cybersource

At Cybersource, we know payments. We helped kick start the eCommerce revolution in 1994 and haven't looked back since. Through global reach, modern capabilities, and commerce insights, we create flexible, creative commerce solutions for everyday life—experiences that delight your customers and spur growth globally. Today, more than 450,000 businesses worldwide use Cybersource and Authorize.net solutions. Our company has offices throughout the United States, Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. www.cybersource.com

