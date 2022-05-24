Ekos announces new wine production experience for the industry's only end-to-end business management software

Upgraded functionality with impactful new features will improve production workflow and provide better visibility

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekos, a comprehensive business management software for wineries, is introducing a brand-new experience for wine production within its software. Over the next three months, Ekos will release a series of new features within the production module. The updates will transform the current workflow to provide winemakers a platform for efficiently tracking production from intake through case goods.

Ekos is the only software on the market that empowers wineries to manage their entire businesses from harvest to the bottom line. Beyond production data, Ekos provides a centralized hub for inventory management, accounting, and sales channel management. Ekos's software helps wineries solve essential business problems like setting the right prices based on COGS; optimizing DTC, wholesale, and on-premise sales; and forecasting based on market demand.

"Many wineries are still using spreadsheets or simple production software to manage business operations. Without an end-to-end solution to connect their data, they are getting left behind in today's competitive landscape," said Ekos CEO Josh McKinney. "Our revamped production features combined with our existing functionality mean Ekos is a system unlike any other in the wine market. Our software offers winemakers and winery owners unparalleled insights into the metrics that matter when you're trying to build a brand that lasts."

Over the next few months, Ekos will roll out features that improve the current wine production experience based on direct feedback from winemakers, managers and owners. The updates are tailored to the winemaker's workflow and will provide increased visibility into the production process. With the new production platform in Ekos, winemakers can:

Manage grape intake and blocks

Monitor wine composition data

Track chemistry

Keep tabs on work orders and team tasks

Understand COGS and how costs change over time

View lot volume and vessel locations

Gain clarity on lot history

In addition to managing production, Ekos helps connect all aspects of a winery business in a single system — including inventory, sales, accounting and reporting. Businesses who use Ekos are able to drive efficiencies, streamline communication, power growth and improve visibility.

To learn how to maximize your profits and transform the way you run your business, sign up for the Ekos Wine Production Experience Webinar on June 14 or visit goekos.com/wine to schedule a consultation.

About Ekos

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Ekos is the leading business management technology platform powering — and empowering — craft beverage businesses. With more than 18,000 users on six continents, Ekos helps beer, wine and cider makers drive efficiencies, power growth, streamline communication and improve visibility across their businesses. As a digital hub for all critical business information, Ekos makes it easy to manage day-to-day operations in inventory, production, sales and accounting. Ekos was named to the Inc. 5000 list in 2021 and is backed by Catalyst Investors and Noro-Moseley Partners. To learn more, visit goekos.com .

