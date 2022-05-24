The ElleVet Project Announces 2022 Relief Mission to Provide Free Veterinary Care, Food, Supplies to Pets of the Homeless and Street Pets Throughout California, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington, Montana, and Florida Beginning June 2, 2022

PORTLAND, Maine, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The ElleVet Project" – the national nonprofit of the science-focused pet CBD+CBDA company ElleVet Sciences – is proud to announce the return of its veterinary relief tour providing much-needed FREE veterinary care, food and supplies to the pets of the homeless and street pets in vulnerable communities throughout the United States beginning June 2, 2022 and continuing throughout the year. With an expanded list of states and cities from prior years, "The ElleVet Project" plans to reach thousands of animals this year.

"The ElleVet Project," a national nonprofit dedicated to providing free veterinary care to pets of the homeless and street pets in vulnerable communities, begins their 2022 relief missions throughout the United States on June 2. (PRNewswire)

"The ElleVet Project" offers free veterinary care to pets in vulnerable communities.

Returning to California for its third summer, "The ElleVet Project" will travel throughout the Golden State and then on to Seattle, Chicago, Boston, New York City, multiple cities in Montana and return to Orlando for a second year in its branded 32 foot RV dubbed the "ElleVan." The complete schedule of dates and locations is available on the nonprofit's website.

Collaborating with city officials and municipalities, the project hosts a rotating team of compassionate and professional veterinarians to provide 100% free veterinary care to the most vulnerable animals. By partnering with community-focused sponsors that donate medical supplies, food, and local professional assistance, "The ElleVet Project" is able to offer services that range from vaccines, flea and tick preventatives, deworming, general checkups, along with emergency surgeries. Traveling to homeless communities allows the mobile veterinary relief tour the unique ability to locate and treat pets that may never have had veterinary care.

"The ElleVet Project" was formally established in April 2021 as the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of ElleVet Sciences, the only pet CBD+CBDA in the marketplace proven to work in clinical studies. Company co-founder and COO Amanda Howland and co-founder and CEO Christian Kjaer originally developed the project in 2020 as a pilot program in response to COVID-19, knowing the homeless had even fewer resources than usual, and their pets were in a very vulnerable position.

"By expanding this year's relief efforts to five new cities, including Seattle, Portland, Boston, Chicago, and New York City, we will be able to reach more people and their much-loved pets," said Howland. "Our efforts these past few years have taught us first-hand how helping a pet can change their owner's life for the better both emotionally and physically."

It has been incredible to see the steady growth of "The ElleVet Project," said Kjaer. "It takes an enormous amount of planning, financial support, veterinary professionals, and businesses to pull off such relief efforts and we are excited to see the impact we will make this year in helping thousands of pets."

Since the "The ElleVet Project" was launched it has attracted supporters ranging from numerous veterinarians across the country to many celebrity supporters including animal lovers Demi Moore, Jane Lynch, Sarah Paulson, Rumer Willis, Judy Greer, Amanda Schull, Mark Steines, Rich Eisen, Georgia May Jagger, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara; along with dog influencers such as Norbert the Dog, Glee the Golden Retriever and Louie the Golden Retriever.

Donations towards vaccines, medical supplies, food, and emergency surgeries can also be accepted on the website. Every donation goes towards funding the charity's mission of reaching as many vulnerable and voiceless animals as possible. For more information on the Project, go to https://ellevetproject.org or on social media @Ellevetproject on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

ABOUT ELLEVET SCIENCES: ElleVet Sciences is a leading science-focused pet CBD+CBDA company based in Portland, Maine, and the first and only company to conduct clinical trials with proven results using their cannabinoid and terpene oil blend. ElleVet was founded by Christian Kjaer and Amanda Howland in 2017, and the entire ElleVet team combines science, veterinary backgrounds with a dedication to animals through research and innovation. For more information, please visit https://www.ellevetsciences.com or on socials @Ellevetsciences on Facebook and on Instagram.

Contact:

Hope Diamond

Hope@Hopediamondpr.com

