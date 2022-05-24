EOS Worldwide Launches Its Entrepreneurship Content on World Economic Forum's Strategic Intelligence Platform

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Worldwide recently launched its entrepreneurship content on the World Economic Forum's Strategic Intelligence platform. As a global thought leader in the entrepreneurship space, EOS® will feature its material in the Entrepreneurship Transformation Map.

EOS Worldwide has helped thousands of entrepreneurs around the world get everything they want from their businesses. More at: www.eosworldwide.com (PRNewswire)

The World Economic Forum's dynamic knowledge tool- Transformation Maps- helps users explore and make sense of the complex and interlinked forces that are transforming economies, industries, and global issues. This allows users to visualize and understand more than 280 topics and the connections and interdependencies between them, helping, in turn, to support more informed decision-making by leaders.

Transformation Maps are used by more than 30,000 global constituents, including leaders in business, government, international organizations, civil society, academia, the media, arts, and culture, as well as approximately 950,000 users from the general public.

In addition to living on the World Economic Forum's site, Transformation Maps often serve as briefing materials and discussion aids for the participants and speakers during all World Economic Forum events, such as this week's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Kelly Knight, EOS Worldwide President and Integrator says, "This important partnership brings our help-first content to even more of the global entrepreneurship community and to those devoted to supporting women and all other minority entrepreneurs. As we chart our way to helping more than 100,000 businesses worldwide clarify their vision, gain traction and achieve team health through simple, proven and practical tools by 2030, we look forward to joining forces with world-class organizations like the World Economic Forum to support us in this mission."

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation and engages the foremost political, business, cultural, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the World Economic Forum was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation. It is independent, impartial, and not tied to any special interests.

The Forum strives in all its efforts to demonstrate entrepreneurship in the global public interest while upholding the highest standards of governance. Moral and intellectual integrity is at the heart of everything it does.

The World Economic Forum establishes content partnerships with experts to integrate content into its system of contextual intelligence.

To access content, sign up for free at https://intelligence.weforum.org . From there, select your topics to explore your personalized news feed created from the Forum's latest articles, timely analyses and explainers.

About EOS®

With over 500 EOS Implementers® around the world, EOS Worldwide has helped thousands of entrepreneurs get everything they want from their businesses. The EOS Model® offers a proven system of simple and practical tools used by entrepreneurial leaders of companies with 10–250 employees to clarify, simplify, and achieve their visions for business success. The 5 EOS Core Values are: Be Humbly Confident, Grow or Die, Help First, Do the Right Thing, and Do What We Say. For more information about EOS, visit www.eosworldwide.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EOS Worldwide