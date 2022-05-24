Informatica Unveils Product Innovations Designed to Empower Users Across All Skill Levels to Drive Business Value from Data

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica (NYSE:INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader and Fast Company's Most Innovative in the Enterprise category, today at its annual conference, Informatica World, announced key product innovations built to help customers maximize their investments in end-to-end data management, AI-powered data analytics, data governance and application integration.

Over 5,000 customers worldwide trust Informatica, a 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader in all key categories of data management* to transform their businesses with a cloud-first data strategy. Every year, the company announces critical innovations at Informatica World, designed to address customers' needs and help them make the most of their data and stay competitive. At this year's conference, Informatica is unveiling the following new data management capabilities to help users across all levels, across business and IT realize greater business value out of their data: Fast and no cost data loading for citizen integrators, low-code development and ML model serving for data engineers and data scientists, intelligent multidomain master data applications for business users, and predictive data intelligence for non-technical data consumers.

Empower Departmental Users to Move from Ingestion to Insights in Minutes with Data Loader: Informatica is radically simplifying data management for departmental users with the new Data Loader, a no cost, zero-code, zero-devops, zero infrastructure required cloud data management SaaS offering that will help departmental users across the organization to move from data to insights potentially in minutes, as opposed to weeks. The Informatica Data Loader's simple, 3-click, experience is available for free and is being launched at Informatica World on Google BigQuery. Customers will be able to access the Informatica Data Loader through the Informatica Marketplace and from the Google BigQuery console.



INFACore Brings Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform Capabilities to Developers, Data Scientists and Data Engineers Directly in their own Integrated Development Environment: Informatica is announcing INFACore, an open, extensible, and embeddable intelligent headless data management for developers, data scientists and data engineers. INFACore is a simple plug-in for any development and data science framework. It simplifies composing data pipelines turning thousands of lines of code into a single function and accelerates the ability of data scientists and data engineers to consume, transform, and prepare data from any source within their own Integrated Development Environment (IDE). INFACore radically simplifies development and maintenance of complex data pipelines, turning thousands of lines of code into a single function that can be deployed in applications leveraging their native UI. INFACore brings IDMC's industry-leading, end-to-end data management platform capabilities powered by CLAIRE, Informatica's AI engine, natively to data scientists and data engineers, enabling them with access to over 50,000 metadata connections.

Operationalize ML Models Developed in Any Data Science Workbench Across the Enterprise with Informatica ModelServe: One of the top barriers to AI/ML implementation is the complexity of AI solution integration with existing infrastructure. Informatica announces ModelServe, a new service where users across all department levels can operationalize varied ML models developed in any workbench that can be deployed in Informatica's data pipelines to accelerate AI automation for the enterprise. Informatica's ModelServe helps enterprises operationalize ML models at scale and realize intelligence and automation potentially within minutes as opposed to days and months.

Informatica's API Center Delivers No-Code Data APIs to Build a Foundation of Trusted Data and Automate Business Processes: Informatica is empowering IT and business users to create seamless digital experiences, products and services built on the foundation of trusted data with the IDMC platform that helps to rapidly orchestrate no-code, data APIs. To achieve this, Informatica provides an API Center as the one-stop shop to create, deploy, monitor, deprecate and retire APIs. It provides a single, integrated view of all APIs in the enterprise to drive productivity, transparency, and usability. The API Center can auto-generate data APIs in minutes that deliver integrated, trusted, and governed data along with business process automation that is simple, fast, secure, and more dependable by leveraging Informatica's API gateways. Informatica's IDMC platform delivers full-fledged, self-service, end-to-end hyperautomation built on trusted data.





Democratize Master Data for Business Users with Intelligent Multidomain Master Data Applications: Informatica is launching a new multidomain, AI-powered, Master Data Management (MDM) delivered as a SaaS application. It is the industry's first multidomain SaaS integrated end-to-end with integration, quality and master data delivered as an out-of-the-box app experience. Supplier 360 SaaS is an AI powered MDM application for management of suppliers and contacts, supplier relationships and hierarchies, business rules, and supplier onboarding workflows. Product 360 SaaS is an AI powered MDM application for product data, product relationships and hierarchies, content enrichment and data quality business rules, and governance workflows. These line-of-business MDM SaaS applications help organizations deploy master data management solutions faster, with reduced costs, and greater return on investment.





Make Metadata Actionable with Predictive Data Intelligence: Organizations today are capturing large amounts of metadata from multiple repositories but are challenged to make it actionable. As organizations aspire to become more data-driven, they realize that they need data intelligence to empower consumers of all skill levels to easily find, understand, trust and access relevant data. Current approaches to data intelligence are failing to make it easy for data consumers to engage with data and enable business outcomes. Informatica is addressing this market requirement with a single, unified solution for Predictive Data Intelligence in the cloud with integrated governance, catalog, quality and self-service marketplace capabilities, powered by broad and deep cloud-native metadata intelligence. This will provide data-driven organizations with the foundation needed to jumpstart data value with predictive recommendations and automation, empower data consumers through a self-service data shopping experience linked to automated data delivery, and enable data understanding and trust with connected metadata, context and insight across the data value chain.

IDMC Achieves SOC 1 Compliance for Maximum Level Assurance: As a company committed to having the industry certifications and attestations that minimize risk associated with compliance and corporate policies, Informatica has achieved the SOC 1 certified status. This is in addition to existing SOC 2, SOC 3 and other industry certifications. This is great news to customers that depend on Informatica for their critical internal financial reporting and related processes. CIOs, CFOs and compliance officers continue to trust Informatica with their cloud data management needs and the assurance they expect from their cloud providers.

"Respondents to IDC's Data Culture Survey indicated that over 80% of executives want to be more data driven now than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, 62% of practitioners believe they are expected to make data-driven decisions, and yet only 30% strongly believe their actions are being driven by data analysis," said Stewart Bond, Research Director of IDC's Data Integration and Intelligence Software Service. "These data points reinforce what respondents in IDC's Worldwide Future of Operations Survey told us that only 22% of organizations state that data-driven decision making is the norm. To improve the level of trust in data and analytics, improve on the organization's ability to share data, and improve the organization's posture toward operational data decision making, investment priorities need to focus on taking control of data."

"Informatica's cloud-first, cloud-native product portfolio is fueled by customer-centric innovation," said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer, Informatica. "With the product innovations we are announcing at Informatica World this year, we are bringing the power of data into the hands of all users across the organization so they can be empowered to drive positive business outcomes."





