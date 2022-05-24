MJBizCon Registration is Now Open!

MJBizCon Week Begins in Las Vegas November 15, 2022

DENVER, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MJBizCon registration is open.

MJBizCon, the largest, most established cannabis business conference in the world, will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, November 15-18, 2022.

In a new location, the South Hall, MJBizCon will span two floors unveiling a new expo floor layout divided into industry sectors including: cultivation, processing, packaging & lab services, business services and retail/dispensary.

The 2022 event will host over 1,400 exhibitors in the 320,000 net square foot expo and feature 140+ speakers throughout the 3-day conference and pre-show forums. More than 35,000 cannabis industry professionals, entrepreneurs, executives, and investors from around the world are expected for the exceptional networking, partnership building opportunities, and deal closing week.

"With the cannabis conversation heating up in DC, exciting new markets such as New York preparing to launch and the mid-term elections right around the corner, coming together as an industry to innovate, collaborate and prepare for the future is more important than ever," said Chris Walsh, CEO of MJBiz. "MJBizCon Week is a chance for all cannabis professionals across the globe to propel their businesses and the industry forward, cement crucial deals and celebrate all we've accomplished as a community."

Highlights of MJBizCon Week include:

New! CannaVest West Institutional Capital Forum at MJBizCon— MJBizCon is partnering with CannaVest to bring its long running two-day event to Las Vegas . Specifically designed for institutional and accredited investors, this program will feature in-depth, high-level content covering developments impacting the current investment environment and providing tools to make the right investments. Nov. 16-17, 2022 .

New! reMind Psychedelics Business Forum will be introduced at MJBizCon, in partnership with reMind, a new media and events brand focused on the business of psychedelics. During this exclusive one-day forum, trailblazers in the space will be covering a variety of topics including the latest research, investment trends, commercialization timelines, indigenous inclusion, conservation and much more. Nov 15, 2022 .

New! MJBiz Marketing Forum— The Marketing Forum will deliver the marketing strategies and tools for the future of marketing, trends you need to be prepared for, how to leverage data, and more. Nov 15, 2022 .

Redesigned! MJBiz Hemp and CBD Forum— This one-day forum will take a deep dive into the business of hemp and CBD; Delta-8 THC, smokeable hemp and other hemp-derived and low-THC products. Nov 15, 2022

New! MJBizCon Social Equity Scholarship Fund —MJBizCon is pleased to announce its creation of a scholarship fund that will serve new social equity applicants or license holders who do not have the financial resources to attend. The fund will provide full conference & expo access to recipients. MJBizCon is inviting the industry to join in and donate so more social equity applicants can be accepted. To partner/contribute to the fund or to apply, please visit: —MJBizCon is pleased to announce its creation of a scholarship fund that will serve new social equity applicants or license holders who do not have the financial resources to attend. The fund will provide full conference & expo access to recipients. MJBizCon is inviting the industry to join in and donate so more social equity applicants can be accepted. To partner/contribute to the fund or to apply, please visit: https://mjbizconference.com/social-equity-scholarship/

New! Innovative Product Showcase—The industry's 100 most innovative products will be on display for attendees to view and vote for their favorites – products with the most votes will receive recognition on the final day of MJBizCon.

"This year's MJBizCon will be the most influential yet. We're introducing more personal ways to network, an easier to navigate Expo Hall, fun-filled outdoor spaces and new content in cannabis marketing, CBD, and psychedelics," said Jess Tyler, SVP Events & Sales, MJBiz. "As always, we will highlight the latest equipment, trends and opportunities in cannabis, but 2022 will be a breakout year for how we're responding in better ways to what our audience wants."

Expo hall features will also include: tours, Podcast Row, two Exhibitor Spotlight Theaters and more.

Speaker applications are being accepted through June 10, 2022.

Podcast Row and Press Applications are also open.

Full agenda to come in August.

ABOUT MJBiz

MJBiz is the leading B2B resource for the cannabis industry. Founded in 2011, it is the most trusted publisher and event producer serving cannabis industry entrepreneurs and investors from around the globe. MJBiz produces MJBizCon, the longest-running and largest cannabis trade show in the world. The 2015-2019 events were each named to Trade Show Executive's Fastest 50 list and ranks on the Gold 100 list of largest tradeshows in the U.S. The 2022 event will return to Las Vegas November 15-18, 2022. The MJBiz team also produces news and analysis of the marijuana and hemp industries via MJBizDaily, Hemp Industry Daily, MJBiz Magazine, MJBiz Factbook, and MJBizScience's Emerald Conference. For more information about MJBizCon or MJBiz, please visit www.MJBizCon.com and www.MJBizDaily.com.

ABOUT EMERALD

Emerald's talented and experienced team grows our customers' businesses 365 days a year through connections, content, and commerce. We expand connections that drive new business opportunities, product discovery, and relationships with over 140 annual events, matchmaking, and lead-gen services. We create content to ensure that our customers are on the cutting edge of their industries and are continually developing their skills. And we power commerce through efficient year-round buying and selling. We do all this by seamlessly integrating in-person and digital platforms and channels. Emerald is immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. As true partners, we create experiences that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. Emerald acquired MJBiz in January 2022.

For more information, please visit https://www.emeraldx.com/

