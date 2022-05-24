Planful Announces New Champions Club Members and Customer Award Winners At Perform 2022

New Champions Club Members Recognized for Their Skills and Expertise; Four Planful Customers Recognized for Driving Value Within Their Organization

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc., the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, today announced that it has added new members to its Champions Club and recognized its 2022 Customer Award winners in four distinct categories, including Innovation, Impact, Rookie of the Year, and Advocacy.

Planful (PRNewsfoto/Planful) (PRNewswire)

2022 Customer Award Winners

Planful partners and customers submitted nominations across four categories: Innovation, Impact, Rookie of the Year, and Advocacy. The Innovation category recognizes a customer for their expansive use of Planful in innovative and creative ways. The Impact category recognizes a customer who has made a significant impact within their organization via the use of Planful. The Advocacy category recognizes a customer who has shown broad public support for their value realization with Planful and its solutions. Lastly, the Rookie of the Year category recognizes a new Planful customer who was able to get started, drive adoption, and quickly realize value within the past year. The 2022 winners for each category include:

Planful's Newest Champions Club Members

Planful's Champions Club is an invitation-only program that enables the best and brightest of Planful's ecosystem to promote their skills and expertise to colleagues, peers, and others in the FP&A community. The full list of new inductees into Planful's Champions Club can be found here .

Benefits of being in the Champions Club include exclusive invitations to private networking, educational, and professional development events, as well as access to a powerful network of Planful experts to share expertise, ask questions, and build relationships. Members also receive VIP access to online and in-person events, including Planful Perform.

"Each inductee to our Champions Club and all of our Customer Award winners are Champions of Finance within their respective organization," said Kimberly Simms, Chief Customer Officer at Planful. "They have proven success partnering with departments across their business, and demonstrate the value of collaboration not only within their finance and accounting teams, but with the entire Planful community to share their experiences and help drive product innovation. Our number one value at Planful is our customers - we are proud to recognize them at this year's Perform event."

To learn more, visit the Planful Community .

About Planful

Planful is the pioneer of cloud financial performance management cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. Planful empowers users to plan confidently, close faster, and report accurately. More than 1000 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com .

Contact

press@planful.com

Additional Resources

Hear from Planful customers

Explore FP&A use cases

Discover Continuous Planning

Join the conversation on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Planful