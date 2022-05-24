Treasure Island Resort & Casino and Spiral Brewery Collaborate to Bring a Taste of Paradise to Treasure Island this Summer

The Island Session IPA is now available at all Treasure Island bars and events, including the 2022 Summer Concert Series

WELCH, Minn. , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Island Resort & Casino and Spiral Brewery are proud to announce a first-of-its-kind partnership that will bring a taste of paradise to Treasure Island and the upcoming 2022 Summer Concert Series. Rooted in Treasure Island's long-standing commitment to support local businesses and Spiral Brewery's strong community ties, this one-of-a-kind partnership celebrates the fun and excitement of The Island and the rich brewing history of Hastings, Minnesota. The signature element of the collaboration is a proprietary beer, created exclusively for Treasure Island by Spiral Brewery. This is believed to be the first time a Minnesota casino and a Minnesota brewery have worked together to create a proprietary beer.

The beer, appropriately named "The Island," is a session IPA brewed using juicy, tropical hops, which express delightful aromas of pineapple and mango, and is well balanced by a malt backbone with notes of biscuit and caramel. While the beer is light, it achieves a full body and packs plenty of favor. The Island is a beer and a vibe to be enjoyed all year long. The tropical ingredients in the custom-made recipe and Treasure Island's location on Prairie Island, commonly referred to by locals as "The Island," blend together to make The Island a natural and fitting choice for the name of the beer.

Officially introduced to guests at the Treasure Island and Spiral Brewery Launch Party on Saturday, May 21, The Island is served at all Treasure Island bars and events, including the Treasure Island 2022 Summer Concert Series, which begins Friday, May 27 when Dierks Bentley and special guest Ashley McBryde take the Treasure Island Amphitheater stage. Lighter and more refreshing than the typical IPA, The Island pairs perfectly with nights spent under the bright lights of the Treasure Island Amphitheater. In addition to The Island, Spiral Brewery will also have a rotating seltzer on tap at all of Treasure Island's 2022 Summer Concert Series shows.

"Treasure Island is thrilled to partner with Spiral Brewery to bring a taste of paradise to Treasure Island this summer," said Treasure Island Resort & Casino General Manager Mike Heavner. "We have long supported the local small business community and are proud to continue that important initiative through this impactful partnership. Spiral Brewery is a critical component of the fabric of Hastings and a significant source of community pride. We look forward to serving our guests a taste of The Island this summer and beyond!"

"This partnership is much more than a brand-new beer," said Spiral Brewery President Amy Fox. "This is a chance to showcase our brewers' talent for the brewing process and Spiral Brewery's passion for building community bonds. We are proud to work with an organization that supports local businesses like Treasure Island does."

This unique partnership aligns with Treasure Island's long-standing commitment and promise to support the local business community. As Goodhue County's largest employer, Treasure Island takes pride in its role as a community ambassador and has supported the local economy by purchasing products and services from area vendors whenever possible. Additional efforts to be a good neighbor include Shop Local initiatives, where gift cards were purchased from local area bars and restaurants during the pandemic and on Small Business Saturday as a way to say "thank you."

For more information about Treasure Island Resort & Casino or to purchase tickets to a 2022 Summer Concert Series show, visit TIcasino.com.

About Treasure Island Resort & Casino

The Prairie Island Indian Community owns and operates Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Mount Frontenac Golf Course and Dakota Station. Treasure Island is the only casino in southern Minnesota located on the Mississippi River. The property features more than 1,800 slots, 44 table games, a poker room and a 500-seat high stakes bingo hall. Treasure Island's 788-room hotel is the second largest hotel in Minnesota. Additional amenities include The Lagoon indoor water park, Wave Spa, Island Xtreme Bowl, Cyber Quest arcade, Kids Quest child care, various restaurants, a 16,000-seat outdoor amphitheater, a 2,800-seat indoor event and convention center, a 137-slip marina, a 95-site RV park and a 100-passenger yacht. For more information, visit TIcasino.com.

About Spiral Brewery

In April of 2018, the dream of Spiral Brewery came to fruition when our doors first opened to the public with the mission to "brew community through quality beer and rich history." Spiral Brewery is nestled in the quaint downtown district of Hastings, Minnesota. The brewery is named after the historic and iconic Spiral Bridge that spanned the Mississippi River until 1950. As a destination brewery and taproom, Spiral Brewery invites everyone to join their community.

