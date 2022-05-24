Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders

HARTFORD, Conn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE: VGI), and Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZTR) today announced the results of their joint annual meeting of shareholders held on May 23, 2022.

Deborah A. DeCotis, Geraldine M. McNamara, R. Keith Walton and Brian T. Zino were re-elected as Class I trustees of VGI, and George R. Aylward, F. Ford Drummond, John R. Mallin and Philip R. McLoughlin were re-elected as Class II directors of ZTR, each for a term of three years or until his or her successor has been duly elected and qualified.

The voting results are as follows:



Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund For Withheld # of Shares % of Shares Voted # of Shares % of Shares Voted Deborah A. DeCotis 8,834,500 96% 352,928 4% Geraldine M. McNamara 8,871,185 97% 316,243 3% R. Keith Walton 8,844,257 96% 343,171 4% Brian T. Zino 8,777,593 96% 409,835 4%



Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. For Withheld # of Shares % of Shares Voted # of Shares % of Shares Voted George R. Aylward 29,669,422 97% 981,735 3% F. Ford Drummond 29,572,938 96% 1,078,218 4% John R. Mallin 29,619,382 97% 1,031,774 3% Philip R. McLoughlin 29,616,056 97% 1,035,100 3%

For more information about the funds, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed end fund section on the web at www.virtus.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Virtus Funds) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Virtus Funds