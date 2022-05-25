Cheetah Mobile Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding Delayed Form 20-F Filing

BEIJING, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading internet company, today announced that it received a notice from NYSE Regulation indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Form 20-F") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The Company was not able to file the 2021 Form 20-F by May 17, 2022, as extended from the original due date of May 2, 2022 pursuant to the Form 12b-25 submitted to the SEC on April 29, 2022. The delay is primarily because of the restrictive measures associated with the development of the COVID-19 pandemic in China. As a result, additional time is needed to gather necessary information and documents to complete the 2021 Form 20-F. The Company is making all efforts to file the 2021 Form 20-F as soon as possible.

NYSE Regulation notified the Company that the NYSE will closely monitor the status of the Company's late filing and related public disclosures for up to a six-month period from the due date of the annual report. If the Company fails to file its annual report and any subsequent delayed filings within six months from the filing due date, the NYSE may, in its sole discretion, allow the Company's securities to trade for up to an additional six months depending on specific circumstances, as outlined in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. It is expected by the NYSE that the Company will submit an official request for NYSE's consideration at the appropriate time. If the NYSE determines that an additional six-month trading period is not appropriate, suspension and delisting procedures will commence pursuant to Section 804.00 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.

