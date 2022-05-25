Data Governance Leader Privacera Receives 2022 Digital Innovator Award From Intellyx

FREMONT, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , the unified data access governance leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced it was named among this year's class in the 2022 Digital Innovator Awards from Intellyx, an industry analyst firm that focuses on enterprise digital transformation and the disruptive vendors that support it.

The Digital Innovator Awards program is in its second year. Intellyx awards vendors that make it through the company's rigorous briefing selection process. Privacera was recognized for its innovations in security and management, specifically for its ability to establish need-to-know access controls.

"The explosion of data and continued digitization across all industries makes it an exciting time to be deeply involved in data access governance," said Privacera CEO Balaji Ganesan. "Privacera continues to assert itself as a coveted leader in the space and recognitions like this latest award from Intellyx are validation that we're making a difference. We set out to assist enterprises in ensuring responsible use of data, and have helped some of the world's largest companies along their data journeys."

The start of 2022 has been busy for Privacera, which recently released Privacera Platform 6.3 and PrivaceraCloud 4.3, which offer complete data governance automation and expanded support across the cloud partner ecosystem. Privacera has been growing rapidly and has tripled the size of its team since the start of 2021. The company was recently awarded "Data Management Innovation of the Year'' for PrivaceraCloud in the 2022 Data Breakthrough Awards and in 2021 was named by Wing Ventures as one of an elite set of companies that has "the most potential to tectonically shift how enterprises operate for the better."

"At Intellyx, we get dozens of PR pitches each day from a wide range of technology vendors," said Jason Bloomberg, President of Intellyx. "We will only set up briefings with the most disruptive and innovative firms of the lot. That's why it made sense for us to call out the companies that made the cut."

For more details on the Intellyx award and to see other winning vendors, visit the 2022 Intellyx Digital Innovator awards page .

Privacera's SaaS-based data security and governance platform enables analytics teams to access data without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a single pane of glass for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Starburst and Snowflake. Privacera's platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer industries and federal agencies/government to automate sensitive data discovery and easily manage high-fidelity policy management at petabyte scale on-prem and in the cloud. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Privacera was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™.

