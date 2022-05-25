Informatica Announces Strategic Global Cloud Partnership with Oracle

Oracle names Informatica a preferred partner for enterprise cloud data integration and data governance for data warehouse and lakehouse solutions on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica (NYSE:INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced a strategic partnership with Oracle that brings Informatica's industry-leading data integration and governance products to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). In addition, Oracle has named Informatica as a preferred partner for enterprise cloud data integration and data governance for data warehouse and lakehouse solutions on OCI. Through this initiative, Oracle and Informatica have integrated Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) with Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Exadata Database Service, Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer, and Oracle Object Storage. Informatica and Oracle plan to make these offerings available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

Informatica Corp. (PRNewsfoto/Informatica Corp.) (PRNewswire)

The Oracle and Informatica strategic global partnership will deliver industry-leading cloud data management, integration, and governance solutions for databases, data warehouses, data lakes, data lakehouses, enterprise analytics, and data science. For thousands of joint Oracle and Informatica customers, this new partnership facilitates data platform modernization by moving on-premises workloads to OCI. This will enable them to gain insights from trusted data at scale and leverage their existing skills and investments.

"Oracle Autonomous Database is the leading database platform for all operational and analytical use cases. Informatica is a recognized leader in enterprise data integration and governance. With our complementary offerings, Oracle and Informatica will help organizations modernize and deploy new analytics capabilities on OCI regardless of where the data resides," said Andrew Mendelsohn, executive vice president, Database Server Technologies at Oracle. "This strategic partnership brings compelling value to our joint customers with the fastest, most cost-effective path to OCI. Once on OCI, they can rapidly innovate to bring better analytics and data science to their organizations."

"We are honored to be an Oracle preferred partner for enterprise cloud data integration and data governance for data warehouse and lakehouse solutions on OCI and are excited to bring the power of Informatica's AI-powered, cloud-native, Intelligent Data Management Cloud to OCI. This partnership will enable our joint customers to gain tangible business and technology benefits from our combined software and services," said Jitesh Ghai, chief product officer, Informatica.

Informatica's IDMC is a cloud-native data management platform that currently supports major clouds, providing customers with increased flexibility and control over their data in both hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The new partnership is designed to help customers:

Simplify migrations to OCI : Building on Informatica's highly successful Cloud Data Warehouse Modernization program, this new partnership offers customers additional benefits targeting simplified migration of on-premises applications and data warehouses to the cloud, compared with unassisted migration. Informatica offers automated Migration Factory, and maintenance and professional services incentives. Oracle offers free database migration tools, BYOL (bring your on-prem licenses to cloud), : Building on Informatica's highly successful Cloud Data Warehouse Modernization program, this new partnership offers customers additional benefits targeting simplified migration of on-premises applications and data warehouses to the cloud, compared with unassisted migration. Informatica offers automated Migration Factory, and maintenance and professional services incentives. Oracle offers free database migration tools, BYOL (bring your on-prem licenses to cloud), Oracle Support Rewards , and migration experts from Oracle Cloud Lift Services . In addition, Informatica customers are eligible for professional service incentives from Accenture and other global system integrators.

Enhance data governance capabilities on OCI with IDMC: IDMC provides OCI customers with access to hundreds of data sources, along with multi-cloud, and hybrid data management capabilities. This will enable customers to benefit from a common data management platform and governance layer across all of their cloud and on-premises data architectures. IDMC also provides comprehensive data management services, including application integration, mass ingestion, ETL and ELT, as well as data quality and cleansing with intelligent automation provided by CLAIRE, Informatica's AI engine.

Customer and Analyst Commentary

"SKY Brasil has selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to modernize its business. Now, the unique partnership of data management leaders, Informatica and Oracle, allows us to accelerate and deepen the analysis of all of our data in OCI and exceed the data security standards set by Brazilian data protection laws," said Andre Nazare, IT Operations & Infrastructure director at SKY Brasil. "The combined capabilities of Informatica's IDMC and data governance with Oracle Data Management and Analytics services will help us drive operational efficiency at scale. We plan to adopt other Informatica and Oracle cloud services to continue to enhance our business applications and deliver personalized experiences to our customers."

"Oracle and Informatica are a natural pairing and this partnership offers customers significant value," said Stewart Bond, research director of IDC's Data Integration and Intelligence Software Service. "Customers are offered many incentives to migrate to the cloud and retain their existing on premises investments."

Learn more at: www.informatica.com/oracle.

­­­­About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

Contact:

Informatica Public Relations

prteam@informatica.com

Investor Relations:

vhydedunn@informatica.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Informatica