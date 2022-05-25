J.P. Morgan Asset Management Hires New Global Head of Broker Relationship Management, Carissa Biggie

-Biggie joins J.P. Morgan from Prudential Financial-

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced that it has hired Carissa Biggie as Managing Director and Global Head of Broker Relationship Management Ms. Biggie will be based in New York and reports to Kristian West, Head of the firm's Investment Platform team, which is focused on building and managing best in class capabilities, maximizing return on investment and leveraging the scale of J.P. Morgan to deliver exceptional outcomes to clients.

In this new role, Ms. Biggie will develop and strengthen relationships and optimize partnerships with external counterparties, helping leverage the firm's strengths across its various asset classes, including equities, fixed income, liquidity, alternatives and solutions, taking a holistic view of how broker relationships are managed.

"Carissa's deep experience in this field means that she brings an expert eye for managing the complexities and synergies that are involved with broker relationships," said Kristian West, Head of Investment Platform for J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Optimizing these relationships delivers benefits for the firm as well as our clients, and we look forward to the value Carissa will add to our management team."

Ms. Biggie joins J.P. Morgan from Prudential Financial, where she covered top global financial institutions for the Enterprise Strategic Relationship Management team. Previously, she spent 16 years with Goldman Sachs Asset Management in a variety of roles, including as a global relationship manager overseeing all broker relationships in trading, financing and prime brokerage, and COO of Global Risk Management and Central Trading. Prior to that, she was a project manager for J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Alternatives business.

