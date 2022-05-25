Nationally Recognized Heart Disease Advocate to Keynote 2022 Cardiovascular Health Policy Summit

Will share survivor story and spotlight advocacy for women's heart health

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Donelan, a heart attack survivor and nationally recognized advocate, will serve as keynote speaker for the fifth annual Cardiovascular Health Policy Summit, hosted by the Partnership to Advance Cardiovascular Health.

Donelan has advocated for women with heart disease since she suffered a heart attack herself in 2010 at age 36. She is an ambassador for the Heart Truth campaign and was a campaign spokeswoman for WomenHeart's SisterMatch program, which pairs women with heart disease together for support. In 2015, Donelan received the Red Dress Award from Woman's Day magazine for her work as a heart health advocate. She has been interviewed by Dr. Drew Pinsky and featured in Essence, Good Housekeeping, Woman's Day and In Style magazines. Donelan currently serves as the chief communications officer for the District of Columbia Fire and EMS Department.

This event will take place on Thursday, June 9 from 9:00am to 2:00pm ET in Washington, D.C.

Topics include:

Peripheral artery disease in America

Non-medical switching in cardiovascular disease

Utilization management in high-risk populations

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM)

This event is free and open to members of the press. Please register here.

About the Partnership to Advance Cardiovascular Health

The Partnership to Advance Cardiovascular Health works to advance public policies and practices that result in accelerated innovation and improved cardiovascular health for heart patients around the world.

Each year, the Partnership to Advance Cardiovascular Health hosts a Cardiovascular Health Policy Summit where health policy experts discuss important policy topics affecting patients and clinicians.

