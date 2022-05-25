OBJECTS OF ART SANTA FE & THE AMERICAN INDIAN ART SHOW SANTA FE TO UNITE

Powerhouse Producers Morris & Martindale Merge Long-Running Shows

+ Continue Virtual Show During New Indigenous Celebration 2022 Summer

* New 2022 show images & logos are here.



SANTA FE, N.M., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Fe is world renowned for unique, rich culture in visual arts and peerless indigenous culture past and present. This in no small part due to the contributions of two arts visionaries and producers—John Morris and Kim Martindale—who together offer over a century of profoundly successful expertise around the country and in The City Different.

Two classic Santa Fe art shows to unite and present both live and free online virtual events this summer

This year, the duo's two signature summer shows, Objects of Art Santa Fe and The American Indian Art Show Santa Fe not only return live and in-person but are concerted together for the first time from August 11-14 to provide visitors with a prime opportunity to discover a vast range of historic to contemporary art objects.

An expanded, enhanced, and interactive Virtual Show runs August 11-31.

Opening Celebration & Benefit For SWAIA/Indian Market

Thursday, August 11 | 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Show Dates & Times

Friday, Saturday & Sunday, August 12, 13 & 14

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location

El Museo Cultural de Santa Fe, New Mexico

555 Camino de La Familia / Santa Fe Railyard

Objects of Art & American Indian/Tribal Santa Fe 2022

This year the show adds "Tribal" to the title as this crucial element will have four major tribal exhibitors from all over the continent to exhibit in Santa Fe for the first time in nearly a decade: Joshua Dimondstein, Mark Eglinton, Mark Johnson, and James Stephenson. Longtime show participants from the tribal world to return are Dancing Threads and Caravanserai.

The 2022 show will be more inclusive than ever as it presents original and unique material from contemporary to historic times: paintings, sculpture, and fine art of all kinds, furniture, books, fashion, jewelry, textiles, and tribal, folk, American Indian, African, and Asian art—singular master objects of art from around the world.

Morris and Martindale will produce two special exhibitions for the show: Variations On A Loom, Master Navajo Weavers from Crystal Trading Post During the J.B. Moore Era and Looking Forward Through The Past: Contemporary Native American Art.

The show further includes a featured gallery presentation of mesmerizing Australian Aboriginal Master Artists hosted by Natalie Holubnytschyj of Australian Aboriginal Art Gallery in her first trip abroad since Covid-19. Fazakas Gallery will present an art installation by multidisciplinary Cree-Metis sensation Jason Baerg hot off his huge success at Art Toronto.

Virtual Objects of Art & American Indian/Tribal Santa Fe

The new, state-of-the-art, virtual show platform designed specifically for Objects of Art Shows will at least double the number of exhibitors and offers easy navigation and special features for exhibitors, collectors, and patrons. Opening day of Virtual Objects of Art & American Indian/Tribal Santa Fe is a benefit for IC22, and the Virtual Show is then free.

CONTACT: www.objectsofartshows.com

