One million trees' worth of smog-fighting capacity has been installed on roofs using Malarkey Roofing Products shingles with 3M Smog-reducing Granules.

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the launch of the world's first smog-reducing shingle, Malarkey Roofing Products has provided the industry with enough roofing materials to protect more than 400,000 roofs. Because each roof has the smog-fighting capacity of two to three trees, that's the equivalent of over 1 million trees of smog-reducing power.

3M™ Smog-reducing Granules, integrated into Malarkey roofing shingles, remove smog gases from the air with the same effect as trees. Trees help to clean the air we breathe -- they absorb pollutant gases like nitrogen oxides, ozone and carbon monoxide. 3M Smog-reducing granules are designed with an integrated photocatalyst that reacts with UV light to transform the nitrogen oxides in smog into a plant-usable form of nitrogen.

"3M Smog-reducing Granules are proof that we can use ingenuity and a science-based approach to solve challenges facing our environment without compromising performance or visual aesthetics," said Ippocratis Vrohidis, president, 3M industrial mineral products division. "Achieving this ambitious milestone is just the beginning of our commitment to drive impact for the greater good."

Integrating Smog-reducing Granules from 3M into roofing shingles doesn't change the shingle performance or its visual aesthetics, but rather puts to work a technology that helps improve air quality on a microscopic level not visible to the naked eye. The photocatalyst does not get consumed in the reaction, so the smog-reducing capability is a continuous cycle refreshed with rain or dew.

When 3M launched smog-reducing technology in its roofing granules, Malarkey made a bold move to integrate 3M's technology into all its shingle offerings to help actively clean the air of emission pollutants. That commitment was in addition to their already sustainable shingle design that integrates upcycled tires and plastic bags.

"For over 65 years, Malarkey has been using 3M Roofing Granules in its roofing products," said Randy Morgan, director national accounts, 3M industrial mineral products division. "We applaud Malarkey's proven leadership in sustainability with its shingles made of upcycled rubber & plastics to reduce landfill waste, and a commitment to work with 3M to continuously seek better, more sustainable shingle solutions like integrating 3M Smog-reducing Granules."

According to the American Lung Association's 2022 "State of the Air" report, covering years 2018-2020, more than 40 percent of Americans live with unhealthy levels of air pollution. In 3M's 2021 Home Renovation Study, 56% of homeowners surveyed stated they believe all products should have an eco-friendly component. Additionally, 52% stated they would be more active in considering eco-friendly materials if their friends and family were doing so.

About 3M:

At 3M (NYSE: MMM), we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About Malarkey Roofing Products®:

Malarkey Roofing Products® is a Portland, Oregon based roofing manufacturer that provides performance-driven residential, commercial, and sustainable roofing.

