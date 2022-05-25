Robb Elementary and Supporting Our School Communities in Need

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are heartbroken by the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Texas' Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District yesterday. At RethinkFirst, we focus every day on improving the well-being and safety of children and we pray that parents, educators, and politicians can come together to put an end to gun violence in our schools and our communities.

To support every educator and child impacted, we are providing a trauma toolkit to all school communities via RethinkEd.

The trauma toolkit can be accessed here, we encourage everyone to share this resource broadly with anyone who may be in need.

About Rethink First

Rethink First is a global company that is transforming behavioral health care with its suite of turnkey solutions that combine data analytics and clinical content to improve outcomes and mental health. Rethink's solutions provide a full suite of programs addressing a broad range of behavioral health needs, and now serve thousands of clients globally, including nearly one-third of the Fortune 100, most of the country's largest public-school systems, thousands of provider networks, and health plans. To learn more, visit rethinkfirst.com.

