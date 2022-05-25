Sanctuary Medicinals Opens Medical Dispensary in West Palm Beach, Florida, the Company's Eighth Location in the State

Location is Sanctuary's Third in Southeast Florida

APOPKA, Fla., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Medicinals today announced the opening of its eighth medical cannabis dispensary in Florida.

Sanctuary Medicinals (PRNewswire)

Situated right off Florida's Turnpike on Okeechobee Blvd., Sanctuary West Palm Beach will be holding its Grand Opening celebration on May 27. Joining Jupiter as the second Sanctuary location in Palm Beach County, Sanctuary West Palm Beach is located in the western part of the city near the College Plaza Mall in the lower level of the PC Professor building next to Chick-fil-A. The 3,000-square-foot dispensary is the southernmost Sanctuary location to date in Florida and is easily accessible to patients traveling north-south on the Turnpike or east-west on Okeechobee Blvd.

"As always, it's exciting and energizing to celebrate another grand opening here in Florida," said Jason Sidman, CEO of Sanctuary Medicinals. "West Palm Beach is as far south as we've gone to this point, so we're excited to bring our great products and people further into the Palm Beach region," he added.

With a third location in Fort Pierce to round out its complement of dispensaries in southeast Florida, Sanctuary can now reach patients across much of Saint Lucie, Stuart and Palm Beach counties. In addition to its larger statewide development, the company plans to continue expanding in southeast Florida. Upcoming openings will be taking place in Greenacres, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Hallandale Beach, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and a second West Palm Beach location east of Palm Beach International Airport. Sanctuary also has new product drops in the works aimed at continuing expansion of its edible and concentrate offerings in Florida.

"Given the most recent openings for Sanctuary have been on the Gulf Coast, it's nice to shift gears geographically and add a third location in Southeast Florida," said Bill Dewar, Chief Operating Officer. "We have several more locations coming to this area before the end of the year, so it'll be exciting to continue learning this region and connect with its patients," Dewar added.

A Grand Opening event will be held Friday, May 27, and Sanctuary West Palm Beach will be keeping its usual hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patients can stop in and shop throughout the day, receiving a 40-percent discount on most products throughout Memorial Day weekend and on the holiday itself. The festivities kick off with Cannabis Doctor X, which will have its ambulance in the parking lot from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Patients can visit the ambulance for discounted renewals, certifications and to ask questions or chat with the CDX team. Tacos Veracruz will be on site serving up tasty treats from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and DJ Duss will provide entertainment and music inside the dispensary during that same time frame.

About Sanctuary Medicinals

Sanctuary Medicinals is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis company with operations in Florida, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The company was also recently awarded a provisional retail license in New Jersey. Sanctuary is rapidly expanding into new markets, bringing its high-quality, award-winning products, including flower, vapes, concentrates and edibles, to patients and consumers across multiple states, with a steadfast commitment to creating positive impact in the communities in which it operates.

Facebook: Sanctuary Medicinals FL

Instagram: @SanctuaryMedicinalsFlorida

Media Contact

Jake May

jmay@sanctuarymed.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanctuary Medicinals