Visby Medical Appoints Everett Cunningham to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visby Medical ™, a leading medical diagnostic company, today announced Everett Cunningham has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors. Cunningham is currently Chief Commercial Officer at Exact Sciences and brings 30 years of commercial experience in pharmaceuticals and molecular diagnostics to the company's board.

"I am thrilled to welcome Everett to the Visby team," said Visby Medical Founder and CEO Adam de la Zerda, Ph.D. "Everett is a dynamic executive with deep experience across the pharmaceutical and diagnostic industries. I look forward to his partnership and leadership as he will undoubtedly add tremendous value to the company during this exciting phase of growth."

Cunningham brings a wealth of knowledge from leadership roles in large organizations, where he combined his commitment to excellence and responsibility with his passion for improving healthcare quality, access and affordability. He has been serving as Chief Commercial Officer at Exact Sciences since 2021. Previously, he served as President & CEO of GE Healthcare's U.S. & Canada region, and was Senior Vice President, Commercial, at Quest Diagnostics.

"Visby has shown great success as an industry leader in infectious disease diagnostics with the world's first instrument-free, single-use PCR platform to accurately and rapidly test for serious infections," said Cunningham. "I am honored to join the board of such an innovative company that is dedicated to demonstrating a meaningful change in the diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases."

Visby Medical is transforming the order of diagnosis and treatment for infectious diseases so clinicians can test, talk with, and treat the patient in a single visit. The Company's proprietary technology development program culminated in the world's first instrument-free, single-use PCR platform that fits in the palm of your hand and rapidly tests for serious infections. Originally developed for sexually transmitted infections, the Company's FDA-cleared, CLIA-waived Sexual Health Click Test for women returns accurate results within 28 minutes. The Visby Medical technology is also helping to fight the global pandemic via the Visby Medical COVID-19 Test, and its robust pipeline includes tests for other infectious diseases. Visby Medical is accelerating the delivery of fast and accurate, palm-sized PCR diagnostics to the point of care, and eventually for use at home.

