WORLD'S FIRST SOCIAL WELLNESS CLUB REMEDY PLACE ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION RAISE AND $60 MILLION VALUATION

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Place announced a recent brand valuation of $60 million and the close of a $5 million Bridge Round of investments. With continued momentum, Remedy Place plans to innovate and offer self-care solutions that provide people autonomy over their health and grow its educational platforms to help people feel better and more connected with their bodies and social environments. In addition, the brand will activate at globally relevant cultural events and invest heavily in its expansion to other markets around the world.

Remedy Place is the vision of Dr. Jonathan Leary, a globally renowned concierge wellness doctor whose groundbreaking private practice is sought-after by leaders in the music, film, and sports industries and C-suite executives. Leary's fusion of top alternative medical doctors, ancient practices, and modern technologies offer a holistic approach to self and preventative care, while also emphasizing social self-care - the act of deepening human connection and enhancing your health through experiences with others. The club's experiences include the world's first commercialized breathwork ice bath class; hyperbaric chambers; a signature chiropractic experience; cupping and acupuncture, functional medicine, and much more.

"Thanks to the investments of those like Zedd, Rüfus Du Sol, and Marcedes Lewis, we can continue to expand and rapidly scale across the country, growing our platform to educate the world on self-care and holistic healthcare. It's a simple mission: to help people feel better and feel more connected to their bodies and the people around them." Says Dr. Jonathan Leary, Founder/CEO of Remedy Place.

Welcome to the world of social self-care. Founded in 2019 by Dr. Jonathan Leary, Remedy Place is the world's first social wellness club. By bringing together top alternative medicine doctors, ancient practices, and modern technologies, Remedy Place gives people the tools and support they need to take control of their health by integrating self-care into their daily and, most importantly, social lives. Happy hour takes the form of a cryotherapy session; date night starts with a guided breathwork ice bath; while a team brainstorm is held over a vitamin drip. With a short-term goal of having every guest feel better than when they walked in, the mission of Dr. Leary and Remedy Place is to ultimately change the state of standard healthcare. For more information or to book a visit to the West Hollywood flagship, visit www.remedyplace.com or join the movement at @RemedyPlace .

