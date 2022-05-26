Azamara's Entire Fleet of Four Ships Returns to Service

With Azamara Journey returning to sail today, the fleet's four ships are all sailing the high seas

MIAMI, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara, the upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences, is excited to announce that its entire fleet of four ships has officially returned to the high seas. The full fleet is welcoming guests onboard with country intensive itineraries, immersive land programs, and more overnights in each port, allowing travelers to fully immerse themselves in each destination.

Azamara Journey in Santorini, Greece (PRNewswire)

"I am beyond thankful to our hard-working team and dedicated crew members for all the incredible work and effort that has brought us to this exciting moment," says Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. "Thanks to them, our four-ship fleet are all sailing for the first time ever, allowing us even more opportunities to immerse our guests in the smaller ports and hidden gem destinations of the world."

As its fleet returns to service, Azamara continues to reinforce its commitment to Destination Immersion® experiences – the independent cruise line will visit 362 unique ports around the world, with 392 overnight stays, 862 late nights, and over 3,000 shore excursions, nearly 1,000 of which have been created since the pandemic began. Onboard restaurants, including Discoveries and Windows Café, have redesigned each menu to feature World Cuisine Selection dishes, highlighting a variety of countries visited by Azamara ships. Guests sailing on Azamara Onward can experience the new and exclusive specialty venue, Atlas Bar, offering innovative artisanal cocktails including the Grand Bazaar, London Fog Martini, and the Tuscany Delight.

Azamara's newest ship, Azamara Onward, celebrated its launch with an exciting naming ceremony and traditional christening in Monte Carlo on May 2. Following the ceremony, Azamara Onward embarked on an 11-Night Maiden Voyage throughout the Mediterranean, departing from Monte Carlo and concluding with an overnight stay in Ravenna, Italy. Azamara Onward is currently in the midst of a 7-Night Greece Intensive Voyage. Azamara Journey returns to service today embarking on a 10-Night Greece Intensive Voyage, while Azamara Pursuit sets sail today for a 5-Night Grand Prix Weekend Voyage, and Azamara Quest embarks on a 9-Night Spring Med & Grand Prix Voyage.

Azamara's four ships will sail Europe this summer, before heading to Asia, Australia, South America, and more global destinations. Voyage highlights include:

Azamara Journey in New Zealand (PRNewswire)

